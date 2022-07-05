Sports
Indian Cricket: Jasper Bumrah: Keeping Calm Under Pressure And Giving Indian Cricket A New Option
Within minutes it had changed from ‘Bazball’ to ‘Bust ball’ for England as 107 for no loss was converted to 109 for 3.
Regardless of the outcome of this test match, Indian cricket has a real captaincy material in Jasprit Bumrah, who could lead the ‘Men in Whites’ for a long time to come if the cricket establishment puts its trust in him.
Bumrah, the new ‘Smiling Assassin’ of Indian cricket, has the potential to become a ‘Captain Marvel’ if given full-time responsibility.
It will be a steep learning curve for Bumrah and being a fast bowler there will be periods of injury and interruptions in workload management.
But if and when Indian cricket is ready for the next leadership transformation, the Ahmedabad slinger will be worth far more than a KL Rahul, considered the natural successor to Rohit Sharma in all sizes. Kohli was a very different kind of captain, where passion and instinct had an intoxicating connection and so he channeled his energy.
In Rohit Sharma’s case, you can perceive him in many ways and try to gauge his body language, but he comes from the Mumbai Indians school of captaincy, which is always method over madness, even if he doesn’t give that impression.
Rahul has given no indication that he is an astute captain or can turn the tide in a pressure cooker situation. South Africa’s away series was a classic indicator where he captained the second game.
In Bumrah’s case, in the four days he has been by the side, he has shown shades of Mahendra Singh Dhoni – the gentle smile that never refuses to leave his face, proportionate aggression without being in your face and holding a poker face , even when the opposition is in ‘Beast Mode’.
Whether it was Jonny Bairstow’s attack on Sunday or the hundred collaborations between openers on Monday, Bumrah seemed to be able to maintain the calm quotient.
And without much ado, Bumrah has this uncanny ability to make a difference in the proceedings without making a fuss about his presence.
His intimidating presence is felt after he does the damage. Stuart Broad felt it on Day 2 and England’s top three too.
He knows the art of making amends after a mistake. Ask Lees and Ollie Pope, they’d tell you they wished Bumrah had never thrown a no-ball and then desperately tried to compensate. And he did it in style.
On Day 3, no one expected him to do a Jonty Rhodes, but he did jump out of center position to dive fully extended and catch Ben Stokes, one ball after dropping a sitter.
On day 4, when the shoulders were about to sag, he took the lead. The umpires have now exchanged a Dukes ball for the umpteenth time and suddenly it started to deviate a little more.
For the number nerds, the new ball used at the start of the innings deviated 0.4 degrees from the surface and when the ball was switched, the Indian captain was able to make a full one degree movement.
As a result, Zak Crawley could not read the line and the inward movement and Ollie Pope could not read the line and the outward movement.
The key to leadership is balance and it was also evident in the DRS being taken by his deputy Rishabh Pant in his absence, spurred on by Kohli after Shami hit Joe Root on the pads.
The TV replays showed that the ball was sailing above the stumps.
In the next over, Shami Root tapped the pads again, this time below the knee roll and in a split second he looked adjacent.
Everyone wanted to go up, but Bumrah came up from his middle position and was heard saying it goes down with his leg.
These are signs of good things to come.
