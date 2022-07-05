Sports
Cayetano Wins Wild Card Battle for Jovic at SoCal Pro Circuit
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, California, July 4, 2022 (by Steve Pratt)
USC senior Eryn Cayetano came back against fellow wildcard and Southern California native Ivan Jovic the catch SoCal Pro circuit women’s singles title on Sunday at the Jack Kramer Club, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
The most successful American junior player of the past three years, 19-year-old placed No. 2 Zachary Shvada took a tough 7-5, 6-4 win over top seed Brandon Holt to win the first prize of $2,160 at the $15,000 ITF World Tennis Tour tournament, the fourth leg of six SoCal Pro Circuit events taking place in SoCal this summer.
More important to two-time USTA Hardcourt Nationals Kalamazoo winner Sjvada were the 15 valuable ATP points he will accumulate to improve his current number 399 world ranking.
All four Southern California singles finalists, three of whom live within 15 miles of the South Bay tournament grounds, thanked the raving Kramer Club crowd that showed up all week to support pro tennis in the area.
This feels like my second home Cayetano said after accepting her trophy from former USC Mens Coach and current Kramer Club GM Peter Smith† I want to thank the USTA SoCal for this wildcard and the opportunity to play here this week.
It was a wildcard double for Cayetano, who played in her first pro-level main draw games this week. On Saturday she worked with teammate from USC Salma Ewing to once again take advantage of the wildcard awarded by USTA SoCal to topple the No. 3 seeds and take a 10-8 super tiebreaker win to capture the doubles title.
Everyone got to see what an incredible player Eryn is this week, said Smith. And hopefully you got a glimpse of the person she is. I know what a great person she is. She is one of the most special people I have ever met in tennis. She showed up through First Break tennis and just has an incredible story. She now plays number 1 at USC and I am so proud of her to see her play with such class and at such a high level.
Cayetano congratulated 14-year-old former Orange Bowl winner Jovic on a great run this week. I know the future of Ivas is so bright, she said. Jovic gets eight WTA points for her runner-up efforts.
Jovic was disappointed that she was unable to maintain her level of play in the last two sets, taking the first set behind her steady base game. Jovic will look back fondly on winning her first nine sets without a loss in her first pro event. It was such a fun tournament and I was thrilled to be in it this week, Jovic told the crowd.
If Covid hadn’t canceled Kalamazoo in 2020, the winner of the 18s of 2019 and 2021 might have become the first player to ever win three titles of the 18s from Kalamazoo, instead earning the honor of winning the first. have won consecutive crowns since Jack Sock did it.
Svajda, who earned his first ATP point at a $15,000 Futures in Claremont at age 15, defeated fellow San Diegan Brandon Nakashima in the Kalamazoo 2019 semifinals. On Monday, Nakashima will face Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.
I knew it was going to be hard today against Brandon, said Swajda. We practice so much, sometimes even seven days a week. We know each other’s game and switch off. Hell beat me in practice, and I’ll beat him. It was a good tournament for me.
It was the second ITF singles title for Svajda, who won $25,000 in Austin last year. Now it’s to Fountain Valley to see if I can repeat, said Swajda. And then I’ll try to get into some Challengers and just watch it week by week.
Holt grew up at the Kramer Club and was supported by huge crowds all week.
I play all over the world, but there’s no place I’d rather play than here today, Holt told the crowd after being presented with his trophy and a check for $1,272 from his college coach Smith. I was a ball boy here on the same track. Thanks to all my family and friends who came today and to my coach Peter for organizing this great tournament. The players have told me how wonderful and welcoming everyone has been and I’m so glad I got to play for you.
Holt then travels to Newport, RI on Thursday, where he transitions from the SoCal hard courts to the grass at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships. Holt was given a wild card to qualify for the ATP 250 event and will play his first game next Sunday.
Holt tried to win his sixth ITF singles title of the year and is now 38-10 in 2022. He has won seven career ITF singles tournaments and will continue to climb from his current number 336 spot.
