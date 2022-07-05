Who is Alison Riske-Amritaj’s husband?





Alison Riske-Amritraj advanced to the third round at Wimbledon after passing Poland’s Maja Chwalinska. Riske dropped the first set, but won the second and third set by a big margin to take a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory. The American had previously secured Ylena In-Albon from Switzerland 6-4, 6-4 in her first round match. The 31-year-old is looking to improve on her quarter-final in the competition, which she achieved by passing top-class Ashleigh Barty in 2019. @Wimbledon the Wimbledon effect: when it doesn’t matter what battle brought yesterday because you walk across the grounds and it instantly erases all the negativity and bad feelings from the past@Wimbledon #jointhemovement the Wimbledon effect: when it doesn’t matter what battle brought yesterday because you walk across the grounds and it instantly erases all the negativity and bad feelings from the past @Wimbledon #jointhemovement It turns out that Riske is now related to another legendary Wimbledon quarter-finalist after her marriage to Stephen Amritraj. Who is Stephen Amritraj?

Stephen’s uncle Vijay Amritraj was a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon twice. Vijay Amritraj teamed up with Stephen’s father, Anand Amritraj, in doubles and the duo were part of the Indian team that reached the Davis Cup final in 1974.

Anand teamed up with Srinivasan Vasudevan in the Davis Cup semi-finals in 1987 when India upset Australia and reached the final for the second time.

The glory days of Indian tennis. Three members of the Indian team that reached the Davis Cup final in 1987, S. Vasudevan, Ramesh Krishnan and myself, at a party at the Madras Cricket Club in Chennai. The glory days of Indian tennis. Three members of the Indian team that reached the Davis Cup final in 1987, S. Vasudevan, Ramesh Krishnan and myself, at a party at the Madras Cricket Club in Chennai. https://t.co/oVel7NVmXb

Ramesh Krishan was the star for the Indians after beating Wally Masur in singles.

Stephen Amritraj himself was a professional Indian-American player. The 38-year-old reached a career-high ranking of world number 973 in 2007.

Stephen is the paternal cousin of Prakash Amritraj who represented India at the Davis Cup despite being a US citizen.

Stephen and Alison reportedly started dating in 2014 and got married in 2019.