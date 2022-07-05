Bowness Believes He Can Lead Jets To The Promised Land

Photo by James Carey Lauder

Article content Newly minted Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness sees a good hockey club, one that he believes can be taken to the promised land.

Advertisement 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Speaking on Monday for the first time since Sunday’s official announcement that he would become the third head coach of the Jets 2.0 era, Bowness acknowledged Winnipeg’s shortcomings last season and vowed to be the man to ignite the engines and set a course. for the Stanley Cup playoffs. For whatever reason (the team) lost their way last year, said Bowness, sitting next to general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff at Canada Life Center. Myself, my coaching staff, if we got it all together, we would get it back on track and get this team back into the playoffs. To do this, Bowness, who coached the Dallas Stars for the past three seasons and led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals before stepping down in May, must unite a frustrated group of lost sheep. The 67-year-old is aware of some of the issues that plagued the Jets during their miserable 2021-22 season, something he and Cheveldayoff dealt with during the court trial. All I can tell you from what I’ve seen from the outside is that the way the team played was completely different than it was two years (ago), Bowness said. And it had nothing to do with the Xs and Os. It was competitiveness. Bowness had been in touch with a number of players since Sunday, including veteran center Mark Scheifele, who made his disgruntled feelings public after last season’s debacle. Bowness said the conversation went very well, suggesting the 29-year-old is all-in for next season.

Advertisement 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s a step towards getting its players to buy into the new regime, Bowness noted. The buy-in starts with being frustrated with last year’s failures and being realistic and saying, “Was better than that,” he said. The buy-in also comes from us and our communication with the players, our expectations for the players, making sure the roles are all defined, making sure everyone is clear, making sure everyone is on the same page. You cannot have a buy-in if there are gray areas. I hate gray areas. Bowness is well regarded throughout the league for his ability to evolve. His longevity in the coaching game is used as evidence. He played for the Jets in 1980-81 and later began his career as an NHL assistant with Winnipeg in 1984-85. He became the interim head coach of the Winnipegs for 28 games in 1988-89 before becoming the head coach of the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes and the Stars. Another thing that impressed me with Rick is talking to the different people about him and talking to maybe a few different players is his unique ability to have been in the game for so long but evolve and stay current, said Cheveldayoff. Bowness’s ability to communicate with his players is a major strength, and one that should help deal with Winnipeg’s veteran core, and especially his burgeoning and some would suggest over-marinated young talent looking for a breakthrough in the line up.

Advertisement 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The most important thing for me to work with any young guy is just to be patient. Understand, Bowness said. You get to know them as a person and understand their needs and how to build confidence in what they do, and without destroying them build the things they aren’t very good at. Bowness was Plan B for the Jets after a long courtship with Barry Trotz, the 2018 Stanley Cup winner and Dauphin resident. Trotz eventually turned Jets down to focus on his family, then Cheveldayoff picked up the phone to see if Bowness was interested. I didn’t want to go through the process knowing Barry might be there and hang him, said Cheveldayoff, who contacted Bowness about 10 days ago. I didn’t want him to lose any other opportunities that might have been there at the time. But from the very first conversation we had, it became very clear that the job intrigued him, the opportunity intrigued him. Bowness understood. When I’m in (Cheveldayoff’s) chair, I go after Trotzy too. I’m. It’s that simple, Bowness said. I would have done the same as Chevy. So do I feel bad about second choice? Absolutely not. He would have been my first choice. Bowness wasn’t specifically looking for a job and joked that someone had to come and find him in Halifax if they wanted him. Still, he had three other teams interested in his services, although not necessarily in the head coach position.

Advertisement 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Born in Moncton and now living in Nova Scotia, the Maritimer had to check a few things off his checklist if he wanted to reclaim a seat behind a bench. Working with good people was a must, to recognize the Winnipegs’ family reputation throughout the league. Second, the team had to have promise. I wasn’t interested in a rebuild, he said. This team has a great young goalkeeper in Connor (Hellebuyck), a good defense, we have some great attacking attackers. Should things change? Absolute. That’s the challenge for me, that’s what got me excited. To work with good people, work with a good team in a great market like Winnipeg. Bowness has already completed his first job, hiring former Jets forward and Manitoba Moose head coach Scott Arniel, most recently an assistant with the Washington Capitals, as his assistant coach. Two more assistants are on the way, and Bowness says they could be announced before the weekend. Bowness’s deal is a two-year pact of $2.5 million per year, with a club option for a third year. [email protected] Twitter: @scottbileck

Share this article in your social network