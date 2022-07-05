Wimbledon appeals against WTA fine for ban on Russians and Belarusians

Russia and Belarus players missing from Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The head of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts Wimbledon, said he has appealed a fine from the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) for banning tennis. Russian and Belarusian players of the tournament.

The WTA fined Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and the AELTC 620,000 and 207,000 respectively for excluding Russian and Belarusian players from warm-up competitions in Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham, according to the Daily Mail.

AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton told reporters on Monday that the organization is deeply disappointed by the tours’ response to its decision to impose the ban.

We thought very, very long and deeply about that decision. It was an incredibly difficult and challenging decision to make

Sally Bolton

Asked about the fines, she said: I think the first thing to say is that it’s subject to legal proceedings, so I can’t comment specifically on that.

But she added, “We stand by the decision we’ve made, we’re deeply disappointed with the tour’s reaction to that decision and I’m afraid I probably can’t say anything more about that at this point, I’m afraid.”

When asked if the AELTC would appeal, she said: Yes, we have appealed.

The LTA will also appeal against its WTA fine, the PA news agency has understood.

Ms Bolton said the AELTC is waiting to hear from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) about its decision whether or not to fine the championships over the ban.

When asked whether it will be the AELTC or the LTA that will pay the fines, Ms Bolton said: We are separate organizations and we have been fined separately so we are dealing with it separately but it is subject to legal process so I can say nothing more about it .

She later added: We thought very, very long and hard about that decision. It was an incredibly difficult and challenging decision to make.

Since February, the vast majority of the international sports community has come together in solidarity to condemn the barbaric actions of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in Ukraine, which continue to have devastating consequences for human life.

Story continues

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries

It wasn’t one we take lightly. We have thought carefully about the consequences of taking it.

But it was definitely the right decision for us. It was the only viable option in the context of current government guidelines and we stand by that decision.

We accept that others may think otherwise, but we absolutely stand behind that decision.

culture secretary Nadine Dorries said Wimbledon should be commended for the decision and international tennis federations appear to be determined on the matter.

She said: “Since February, the vast majority of the international sports community has come together in solidarity to protest Putin’s (Russian President Vladimir’s) barbaric actions in Ukrainethat continue to have devastating effects on human life.

Unfortunately, the international tennis federations appear to be determined in this regard.

The LTA and Wimbledon are to be commended for their step in making Russia an international sporting pariah, and for doing what is right in the current circumstances.

Earlier this year, both the WTA and ATP criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players.

They held meetings in Madrid in April to decide how to respond.

The ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation all announced in May that the governing bodies will not award ranking points for the upcoming Wimbledon championships in response to the ban.

PA has contacted the WTA for comment.