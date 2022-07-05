BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction for T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2022: Check Captain, Vice Captain and Likely Playing XIs, 4th July, 2:30pm IST





BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C match between Belgium and Spain:In the play-off match for the 3rd place of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022, Belgium will face Spain. On Monday 4 July, Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Belgium will host the coveted competition. Spain was exceptionally good in the league round. They topped the Group B points list with three wins from as many games. However, the team failed to continue its exploits in the semifinals. Spain was excluded from the final race as they lost to Denmark by 41 runs. The batters let the team down, finishing with only 113 runs while chasing 154. Belgium was also unbeatable during the competition round because it finished in first place in Group A. In the semi-finals, they suffered a defeat against Portugal. The team batted first, scoring just 113 runs, with the opponent chasing it easily within 16.1 overs. Before the match between Belgium and Spain, here’s everything you need to know: BEL vs SPA Telecast The Belgium vs Spain match will not be broadcast in India. BEL vs SPA Live Streaming The T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. BEL vs SPA match details The BEL vs SPA match will be played at Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Belgium at 2.30pm IST on Monday 4th July. BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction Captain:Hamza Saleem Dar Vice Captain: Mohammed Muneeb Featured Play XI for BEL vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket wicket keeper: Awais Ahmed Fitted: Muhammad Muneeb, Hamza Saleem Dar, Saber Zakhil, Christian Munoz-Mills All-rounders: Aziz Mohammad, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns bowlers: Shagharai Sefat, Fahim Bhatti, Kamran Muhammad BEL vs SPA Probable XIs Belgium: Fahim Bhatti, Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Muneeb, Ali Raza, Sheraz Sheikh (c), Shagharai Sefat, Ahmad Khalid Ahmadzai, Murid Ekrami, Sajad Ahmadzai, Shaheryar Butt, Saber Zakhil Spain: Ravi Panchal, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Daniel Doyle-Calle, Kamran Muhammad, Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Atif Mehmood, Hamza Saleem Dar, Atif Muhammad, Lorne Burns, Raja Adeel Iqbal Get the latest updates on cricket news, cricket photos, cricket videos and cricket scores here

