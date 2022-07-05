Sports
Scoggins: U-footballers take endorsement deals into their own hands
The infancy of the name, image, and likeness era in college sports has spawned stories of wealthy boosters offering millions of dollars to entice recruits to sign with the beloved alma mater. Pay-for-play is now out in the open, no longer a silent underbelly.
It’s like someone turns on a faucet and runs out Niagara Falls.
Those mega NIL deals usually involve a star athlete who has built a large social media following, or a high profile player or hotshot recruit (usually quarterback) at Powerhouse U.
Gophers footballers are trying a different approach with a new NIL initiative: All for one, one for all.
The players last week unveiled a plan to launch a NIL platform that will offer fans special access and engagement for a fee of $199.
At least 75 players have signed up to be part of what they’re calling the “Twin Cities NIL Club,” which is expected to debut later this month around the start of fall camp.
As they roll out on social media, players who join the club will offer meet-and-greet opportunities, an annual tailgate and access to player-created content.
Here’s the kicker: Players will split the income generated evenly, according to quarterback Tanner Morgan.
“It’s important that everyone benefits,” Morgan said. “It’s not selfish. In the end we win or lose as a team. This will put a little bit of money in everyone’s pockets and it’s a collective thing, and that’s what really drew us to it.”
With the help of a company called Yoke Gaming, the Gophers opted for a player-led model so that everyone can take advantage of endorsement opportunities, not just individual players who may be able to close NIL deals on their own. Players from several Division I programs have started something similar, including Michigan State.
“We really wanted to give this a team approach because we’re a close-knit program and culture,” said safety Tyler Nubin. “This gives us the opportunity to do different things to connect with fans in a different way that we couldn’t do before.”
Players say this venture came together recently, so they’re still finalizing details about its fan engagement capabilities. But their intent is to provide more interaction through in-person appearances and social media platforms.
Sharing profits evenly helps less visible players who might not otherwise get NIL opportunities, while limiting high profile players from earning more.
“Some NIL deals can be very individual based,” Morgan said. “The nice thing about this is that it’s really just a team platform where we can make it what we want, and it’s not something that distracts us from our vision and goals.”
In addition, this NIL regulation does not prohibit other approval options for individual players alone or through another collective.
Collectives are outside entities that facilitate sponsorship and marketing deals for college athletes under NIL guidelines. University of Minnesota officials are continuing to talk to several groups that have expressed interest in starting a collective on behalf of Gophers athletes in all sports.
The Star Tribune reported last year that between July 1 and November 8 in 2021, Gophers athletes signed 150 NIL deals, about a third of which involved football players.
Athletes must disclose NIL deals to the university for approval. The football players got a thumbs up with their fan club idea.
“Here’s an example of student-athletes operating as entrepreneurs and taking the opportunity to interact directly with fans,” said Jeremiah Carter, director of compliance for the athletics division.
This is a cool idea from the players, a chance for everyone on the team to earn some money while connecting with fans. This isn’t the kind of NIL deal that gets smashing headlines, but the Gophers had a different agenda in mind.
“Everyone benefits the same,” Morgan said. “It’s not like if you play better you get more money and things like that. It’s a team thing and an equal [money] thing, that’s really good for us.”
