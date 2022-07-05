Ailing Nick Kyrgios triumphs at Wimbledon and advances to the third quarter-final of the Slam career

Much calmer, much calmer than in his previous match, Nick Kyrgios overcame a tricky right shoulder to deliver 35 aces, beating Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 on Wimbledon on Monday to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time in 7 1/2 years.

The unseeded Kyrgios improved to 6-0 over his five-setter career with the All England Club, taking his class-leading 11th lawn win of the season.

“I definitely need a glass of wine tonight. Sure,” Kyrgios told the crowd during his interview at the London court, after swapping his compliant white hat and shoes for red versions.

Playing to a nearly packed house on Center Court, the 27-year-old Australian only occasionally displayed his unusual repertoire of trick shots – a swing between the legs here, a forearm serve there – or the temper that brought in $10,000 US fines for spitting toward a harassing spectator at the end of his first-round bout and $4,000 for an audible obscenity during his stormy third-round win against No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Against Nakashima, an unseeded 20-year-old from California, Kyrgios was repeatedly visited during the substitutions by a trainer, who massaged and manipulated his shoulder. There was a stretch where Kyrgios’ high-speed service dropped from above 217 mph to closer to 177, but eventually it seemed to get past that and returned to producing irreversible offers.

After Nakashima tied things up by taking the fourth set with a break and then leading 1-0 in the fifth, Kyrgios shot to the finish. He earned five games in a row, before serving it out and closing love-30 this way: cross-court forehand passing winner; holding on to an 11-stroke substitution until Nakashima missed a backhand; 216 km/h service winner; forehand volley winner.

“I’ve been playing a lot of tennis in the last month and a half. I’m just proud of the way I’ve kept the ship stable,” Kyrgios said. “Honestly, that’s what I was thinking: I’ve never lost a five-set match here. I thought, ‘I’ve been here before. I’ve done it before.’

Garin wins in comeback fashion

This will be Kyrgios’ third appearance in a major quarterfinal. The others came to Wimbledon as a teenager in 2014 when he surprised then – No. 1 Rafael Nadal en route and at the Australian Open in 2015.

“I came out here against one of the best of all time and beat Nadal,” said Kyrgios. “So these are all things I have in mind.”

Kyrgios then takes on unseeded Cristian Garin, a 26-year-old from Chile who wrote the first two-week comeback from two sets behind, saved two match points and turned things around to beat No. 19 Alex de Minaur 2-6, 5 -7 , 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (10-6) after more than 4 1/2 hours.

Garin, who is in 43rd place, reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in his 15th major appearance.

Dabrowskieliminated

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Australian partner John Peers were eliminated in the mixed-doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Monday, ending Canada’s involvement in the professional draws of the Grand Slam on the grass.

Dabrowski and Peers lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against Mate Pavic from Croatia and Sania Mizra from India.

Peers and Dabrowski, who were seeded fourth in the tournament, had 13 aces together, but only converted one of their three breakpoint chances. Pavic and Mizra broke their opponents twice on three chances.

Pavic is a former partner of Dabrowski. They won the Australian Open in 2018 and reached the finals of the French Open in 2018 and 2019.

Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos were eliminated from the women’s doubles event on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Americans Danielle Collinas and Desirae Krawczyk.

Canadian singles Denis Shapovalov, Bianca Andreescu, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rebecca Marino were eliminated from the All England Club in the opening two rounds.

Several Canadians still play in the junior draws at Wimbledon.

Nadal converts 4th match point into victory

Everything went smoothly for Rafael Nadal against Botic van de Zandschulp until it was time to close out their fourth round match at Wimbledon.

Nadal served for the win 5-3 in the third set, was broken for the second time in the match and then failed to convert three consecutive match points as he led 6-3 in the ensuing tiebreaker.

That was the end of the Dutchman’s resistance, however, as Nadal converted his fourth match point into a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6) victory over Center Court.

The Spaniard is playing his first grass field tournament since 2019, when he lost to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals. He is looking for his third Wimbledon title and a shot at a calendar year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open to take his career to a record 22 major titles.

He then takes on 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz, the only American man still in the draw. The 24-year-old has yet to drop a set and will make his major quarterfinal debut after beating qualifier Jason Kubler 6-3. 6-1, 6-4.

2019 champion Halep continues

Simona Halep is living up to her status as the only former Grand Slam champion left in this year’s women’s draw.

The Romanian defeated fourth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 at Center Court to return to the Wimbledon quarter-finals and extend her All England Club winning streak to 11 games.

16th-seeded Halep won the title in 2019 but missed last year’s edition with an injury, while the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. However, this was Halep’s first win over a top-five ranked player on grass.

The former No. 1, who also won the French Open in 2018, has yet to lose a set this year and has consistently won the better of Badosa in the baseline rallies. She finished with just nine unforced errors and saved the only break point she encountered.

Due to the loss of Badosa, no. 3 Ons Jabeur is the only remaining top-10 in the women’s tournament.

Halep will meet No. 20 Amanda Anisimova, a 20 year old American who defeated Harmony Tan of France 6-2, 6-3. Anisimova had knocked out French Open runner-up Coco Gauff last week; Tan knocked out 23-time great champion Williams in the first round.

The other quarterfinal on their side of the field will be 17th seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. Rybakina reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Petra Martic, while Tomljanovic is there for the second year in a row after beating Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-4, 6- 3.

Cornet ended the 37-match winning streak of No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

“I didn’t think I could,” said Tomljanovic, who lost to eventual champion Ash Barty in the quarter-finals last year. “After some difficult moments this year I thought: will I ever get another chance? I can’t believe I’m in the same position a year later.”