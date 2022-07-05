Seattle-San Diego runs





Sailors first. Julio Rodriguez grounded out to short stop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. JP Crawford singles to right field. Eugenio Suarez singles into midfield. JP Crawford to second place. Carlos Santana walks. Eugenio Suarez to second place. JP Crawford to third. Cal Raleigh reaches for short stop on fielder’s choice. Carlos Santana eliminated in second place. Eugenio Suarez to third place. J.P. Crawford scores. Abraham Toro doubles to right field. Cal Raleigh to third place. Eugenio Suarez scores. Justin Upton flies into deep left field to Jurickson Profar.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left up. Mariners 2, Padres 0.

Sailors fourth. Dylan Moore singles into midfield. Marcus Wilson swings out. Julio Rodriguez homers to left field. Dylan Moore scores. JP Crawford singles into midfield. Eugenio Suarez runs. JP Crawford to second place. Carlos Santana walks. Eugenio Suarez to second place. JP Crawford to third. Cal Raleigh jumps out to Jake Cronenworth’s shallow infield. Abraham Toro flies to Jurickson Profar. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left up. Mariners 4, Padres 0.

Sailors sixth. Julio Rodriguez reaches on an error. Throwing error by Manny Machado. JP Crawford singles into shallow midfield. Julio Rodriguez to third place. Eugenio Suarez swings out. Carlos Santana walks. JP Crawford to second place. Cal Raleigh doubles to deep right midfield. Carlos Santana scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Julio Rodriguez scores. Abraham Toro walks. Justin Upton swings out. Dylan Moore flies into deep rightfield to Nomar Mazara. 3 runs, 2 hits, 1 foul, 2 left up. Mariners 7, Padres 0. Sailors eighth. Eugenio Suarez grounded out to shortstop, CJ Abrams to Eric Hosmer. Carlos Santana singles to left field. Cal Raleigh lands to shallow infield, CJ Abrams to Eric Hosmer. Abraham Toro singles to first base, advances to 2nd. Carlos Santana scores. Throwing error by Tim Hill. Justin Upton makes a short stop to CJ Abrams. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 foul, 1 left up. Mariners 8, Padres 0. Father’s ninth. Nomar Mazara grounded out to second base, JP Crawford to Carlos Santana. Ha-Seong Kim singles to second base. Trent Grisham homers to right field. Ha Seong Kim scores. Jose Azocar lands into shallow left field, JP Crawford to Carlos Santana. CJ Abrams flies to right field to Sam Haggerty. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left. Sailors 8, Padres 2.

