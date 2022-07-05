Sports
2022- Unterhaching – residents prevent table tennis table – Munich district
First it was a play tower, now it is a table tennis table. When playgrounds in Unterhaching are being remodeled to make them more modern and attractive, the protests from local residents are apparently already programmed. While the residents of the terraced house on Budapester Strasse were afraid that the children could see into their garden from the “Tower”, a resident on the corner of Lohestrae and Sommerstrae is now being robbed of his sleep because the table tennis table can be placed differently. The CSU understands that. The Greens also want to talk again. So there is no table tennis for the time being.
The playground, like so many others in the community, is showing its age. Little by little, the meeting places for the youngest in the village are currently being redesigned and modernized. The children are allowed to participate in the discussion and about a year ago they opted for a variant with a large railway line. A ground trampoline was also on the children’s wish list. The administration promised that “at least one table tennis table” would also be preserved. But the residents are now massively bothered by it.
Last July, there were two meetings on the playground between Lohestrasse and Sommerstrasse, where the project was presented and the five options the children could choose from, from natural to colorful to the train station. At the beginning of August it was decided what the playground should look like in the future. The adjacent thrift store will also be renovated during the construction work. However, a resident apparently only just became aware of the renovation and has expressed his anger about it in the city council. He was especially “shocked” by the “table tennis table in front of his bedroom”. It was massively targeted at his house.
There is a road between the board and the bedroom
There has always been a ping pong table in this playground. However, like everything else out there, this piece of casual sports equipment is out of date and in need of repair. So it’s easy to imagine that the record wasn’t used as often anymore. Most importantly, however, she was on the other side of the playground and thus far from the bedroom of the furious resident, who was disturbed mainly by young people and complained during public question time: “I can’t sleep anymore, I’m at the end. You destroy one family.”
From these descriptions, one could easily assume that the community has set up the ping pong table in the man’s front yard and the blows are flying through his window. But it’s not like that. Between the playground and the bedroom is the street and the front garden with shrubs. Mayor Wolfgang Panzer (SPD) reacted with some incomprehension to the objections of the residents. “We have a lot of playgrounds and recycling points,” he said. The planning for the renewed playground was a year ago, “I don’t understand why you are coming now”.
Julia Stifter of the Free Voters is especially angry about the objections of the residents. “I think playgrounds for children are incredibly important, after all there are families who live in apartments and don’t have a garden,” she said. The municipality is not guided by the bedrooms of the people, “the playground and the recycling shed were also right in front of you. You’re only complaining because it’s next to your house,” Stifter continues. She is especially outraged that the table tennis table has now been put back because a local resident is bothered by it.
Sources
2/ https://allnewspress.com/unterhaching-residents-prevent-table-tennis-table-district-of-munich/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Joe Cardona Says ‘Football Isn’t War’, Though He Does Find An Unfortunate Similarity In The Army And NFL July 5, 2022
- Fashion fans love Primark’s silky evening sets – but they don’t make it into the normal clothing aisles July 5, 2022
- Use of lattice strain to improve carrier mobility of 2D semiconductors July 5, 2022
- Ukraine vows to regroup and fight after fall of Syevyerodonetsk July 5, 2022
- This video of the NDRF team trying to catch the crocodile has nothing to do with the recent Assam flood July 5, 2022