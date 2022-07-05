2022- Unterhaching – residents prevent table tennis table – Munich district

First it was a play tower, now it is a table tennis table. When playgrounds in Unterhaching are being remodeled to make them more modern and attractive, the protests from local residents are apparently already programmed. While the residents of the terraced house on Budapester Strasse were afraid that the children could see into their garden from the “Tower”, a resident on the corner of Lohestrae and Sommerstrae is now being robbed of his sleep because the table tennis table can be placed differently. The CSU understands that. The Greens also want to talk again. So there is no table tennis for the time being.

The playground, like so many others in the community, is showing its age. Little by little, the meeting places for the youngest in the village are currently being redesigned and modernized. The children are allowed to participate in the discussion and about a year ago they opted for a variant with a large railway line. A ground trampoline was also on the children’s wish list. The administration promised that “at least one table tennis table” would also be preserved. But the residents are now massively bothered by it.

Last July, there were two meetings on the playground between Lohestrasse and Sommerstrasse, where the project was presented and the five options the children could choose from, from natural to colorful to the train station. At the beginning of August it was decided what the playground should look like in the future. The adjacent thrift store will also be renovated during the construction work. However, a resident apparently only just became aware of the renovation and has expressed his anger about it in the city council. He was especially “shocked” by the “table tennis table in front of his bedroom”. It was massively targeted at his house.

There is a road between the board and the bedroom

There has always been a ping pong table in this playground. However, like everything else out there, this piece of casual sports equipment is out of date and in need of repair. So it’s easy to imagine that the record wasn’t used as often anymore. Most importantly, however, she was on the other side of the playground and thus far from the bedroom of the furious resident, who was disturbed mainly by young people and complained during public question time: “I can’t sleep anymore, I’m at the end. You destroy one family.”

From these descriptions, one could easily assume that the community has set up the ping pong table in the man’s front yard and the blows are flying through his window. But it’s not like that. Between the playground and the bedroom is the street and the front garden with shrubs. Mayor Wolfgang Panzer (SPD) reacted with some incomprehension to the objections of the residents. “We have a lot of playgrounds and recycling points,” he said. The planning for the renewed playground was a year ago, “I don’t understand why you are coming now”.

Julia Stifter of the Free Voters is especially angry about the objections of the residents. “I think playgrounds for children are incredibly important, after all there are families who live in apartments and don’t have a garden,” she said. The municipality is not guided by the bedrooms of the people, “the playground and the recycling shed were also right in front of you. You’re only complaining because it’s next to your house,” Stifter continues. She is especially outraged that the table tennis table has now been put back because a local resident is bothered by it.