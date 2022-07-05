Canadiens GM Kent Hughes cares about player character





“I don’t think talent alone is enough for most people,” he says of deciding who will be the No. 1 pick in Thursday night’s NHL Draft. Photo by John Kenney † Montreal Gazette

Article content Hockey’s skill isn’t the only thing that Canadiens GM Kent Hughes evaluates as he tries to decide which player to take with the No. 1 overall pick during Thursday night’s NHL Draft at the Bell Center.

Article content It’s hard to be 17 years old and under the microscope, as Shane (Wright) and others have done before him, Hughes said Monday of the top North American candidate headed for the design. But it’s probably almost harder to be the first overall pick in Montreal. So part of our evaluation was not just evaluating hockey players. They were evaluating character, trying to evaluate their ability to handle that kind of pressure on a consistent basis. If you’re stuck with the first overall pick, you’re excited, Hughes added. I expect they would use that choice, but I can’t sit here and promise we wouldn’t if we got a call and it (a trade) was too good to turn down. Hughes said it’s easy to evaluate what skills a player has in their game and what they need to improve or perhaps add to their game. But the GM added that assuming that every player has the willingness to learn and the ability to learn those things and absorb them in a game that is highly instinctive and reactive is a leap. Hughes said he often made that mistake when he started out as a player agent scouting young talent as potential clients. I’ve used Brad Marchand (the Boston Bruins) as an example, partly because he was in Boston and I watched him, but I’ve also seen him in the Quebec (junior) league, said Hughes, who spent more than 20 years in the Boston area. Boston lived. years before to become GM of the Canadiens in January† To me he’s one of the best players I’ve seen getting better and he kept doing that. He is 34 and he is getting better. I look at him and he adds something to his game. One game look what Brads is doing now, but then, all of a sudden, it’s part of his repertoire and he’s doing it every game. It doesn’t just happen.

Article content The Bruins selected Marchand in the third round (71st overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft. hughes said: he hasn’t decided yet whether he will take Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky or Logan Cooley with the number 1 pick. They did interviews and learned about their character, Hughes said. We spoke to many people who know these players from different points and paths in their lives. Then there’s just a certain element of a player’s character that you also see during gameplay. It doesn’t take long to get to the bottom of Brendan Gallagher’s character when you watch him compete on the ice. Another player will show something different in character. Characters that are important to us. Photo by John Mahoney † Montreal Gazette The Canadiens selected Gallagher in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. I don’t think talent alone is enough for most people, Hughes said. Mario Lemieux probably could have gotten by on talent alone, but he may be one of the very limited group of hockey players in the game’s history. We value hockey feeling very much, but to me hockey feeling also partly means understanding what your strengths are and knowing what your best qualities are and how you can have the most impact on a game. [email protected] twitter.com/StuCowan1 Spotlight on homegrown talent that may be on Canadiens’ design radar

Shane Wright ready to take next step on long road at NHL draft

