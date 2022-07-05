TABLE TENNIS: The Ping Tour caravan passing through Marsannay-la-Cte this Saturday





This table tennis event travels throughout France to promote this sport. In Bourgogne-Franche-Comt, the French Table Tennis Federation has selected the Marsannay-la-Cte club to host the Ping Tour 2022. Organized in all regions of France from May 6 to September 10, 2022 by the French Table Tennis Federation and the Organizing Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Ping Tour caravan will make a total stop in 28 cities. with the label Terre de Jeux 2024, including this Saturday 9 July in Marsannay-la-Cte. The main purpose of these days is to promote physical activity and table tennis in particular. “A lot of people don’t know it, but table tennis is an extremely complete sport and can be played from 4 years old,” explains Stphane Relier, director of Table Tennis Cercle Lac in Marsannay-la-Cte, (TTCLM). and to continue this sport has been in full expansion for several years and has exceeded the bar of 200,000 licensees since 2019. Table tennis club Marsannay-la-Cte Stephane Connect : Our club is in good health with 140 members, which is a very good figure compared to other clubs in Bourgogne-Franche-Comt. For 8 years now, we have been fully developing in the practice of leisure and competition, in the practice of sports health, in handisport. Our club is present at the highest regional level and we aim for national entry by 2023 at the latest. An ambition that has certainly tempted the FFTT to leave us the organization of the Ping-Tour 2022 in Bourgogne Franche-Comt The ping tour in Marsannay-la-Cte We will present the discipline in all these forms in seven game worlds, from the youngest age to people with disabilities and vulnerability. There will be a free-ping universe that offers everyone the opportunity to play in a somewhat unusual way on tables of all shapes and sizes. A competition universe with demonstrations in the presence of top players to break the image of camping sport. In a competition room you can compete with these friends during different competitions. And then we have the virtual-ping, a virtual reality mode, technological evolution mandatory Breaking the image of sports camping With the presence of top players, we want to show that table tennis can also be played in a competitive context. They will compete against each other in fierce competitions in front of the crowd. The most experienced people might even try to challenge them. Thanks to the Techni-Ping booth, the emphasis will be on in-depth technique for those who want to discover how to progress. Rebooting robots and speed cameras are being installed Saturday July 9th Open to all and free of charge, this sporting event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Esplanade des Droits de l’Homme et du Citoyen in Marsannay-la-Cte. No prior registration. The stands will be accessible to everyone. Animations, games, presence of musical formations will punctuate the day around the catering area. Norbert Banchet

Pictures : TTCLM

