Faith leaders respond to Supreme Court prayer in school ruling

Members of minorities and faith communities had mixed reactions after the recent Supreme Court ruling that the Constitution protected a Washington high school football coach who prayed on the field after games.

Some worried that the ruling of the high courts might not necessarily cover all backgrounds, and others said it could lead to more inclusiveness in the future.

The law doesn’t have to be our only guide, said Elana Stein Hain, director of the faculty and senior fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute. I think that a broad sense of responsibility should guide the way in which people will or will not act on this.

Bremerton High School football coach Joseph Kennedy lost his job after the 2015 season when he continued to kneel and pray on the football field despite objections from the school district. The football coach’s Supreme Court support could have unforeseen long-term effects on the public school arena, religious leaders said.

Former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy kneels before the U.S. Supreme Court after his lawsuit, Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District, was discussed in Washington court on April 25, 2022. Kennedy was fired from his job by Bremerton school officials in 2015 after he refused to stop praying on the field after football games. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

While legal experts said the ruling could open the door to more religion in public schools, but warned teachers and coaches to interpret freedom of speech and religion too broadly, people of faiths living in the public school realm may be Less tolerance have to do with agreeing that the door could be opened with the right intentions.

But the ruling could also complicate matters for them.

Stein Hain said the debate among some groups within American Jewry is whether religious freedom in public spaces is better for the Jewish community as a minority because it gives them the right to practice their faith freely, or worse because religion is allowed in public spaces. allowed if it is clear that a majority further alienates minorities and puts pressure on children of minority beliefs or beliefs. Both, she says, feel legit.

That’s the big question, Stein Hain said. If you are a religious minority, is it better to have a public space that is completely devoid of religion, or is it better to have a public space that allows for religious freedom and wherever you are in a market can compete? Realistically, you won’t be the strongest voice, but maybe it will help you if you want to do something in public in a religious way.

She said it’s a mystery, but she’s sensitive to the importance for people of the Jewish faith to be able to practice their religion in public and thinks it might be easier if there were a concerted effort to make the space a better place. bit more neutral.

I wouldn’t be shocked if this ends up in some places with this prayer and that prayer, and this prayer and that prayer, or this is a great one. I saw take a moment of silence and make it ambiguous, she said. No one needs to own the space, but a moment of silence and everyone can fill it however they want.

Jorie Jelinek is a former restaurant manager who turned to the nonprofit industry to work for the Chicago-based Academy of Urban School Leadership. She said she believes in freedom of speech and expression and believes that people should be able to practice what they believe in without forcing others to do so, but said she was also disappointed because there is no reason why a teacher or coach cannot. can pray in their office or in the workplace. sideline quietly to himself.

There are so many places it won’t be noticed as a public display, said Jelinek, who is also a founder and secretary of Chicago Humanists. I also feel that if this was a different religion, if he laid down a carpet and pointed himself to Mecca, let’s say, I don’t know if people would have taken it so kindly.

Chicago Humanists is a division of the American Humanist Association, an organization for people who can identify as agnostic, freethinker, atheist or non-theist and sees science, logic and reason as the primary source for decision making, Jelinek said.

She said it might be easier if religion was kept separate from schools. Public schools should be a place for everyone where education is promoted, she said, and sports are played in a field where students learn to score and win, alone or as a team, and that has nothing to do with faith.

He might as well have gotten a team together and got everyone to get together and say, “Hey, we’re doing this together, let’s have a great game,” she said. There are so many alternatives that he could have done to bring people together and bring a good team spirit and positivity to that group and to the side, if he wanted to take a personal moment for his own faith, fine.

For Abdullah Antepli, a professor of religion and public policy at Duke University, there are three schools of thought: there are people who want Christian prayer in school and nothing else, something Antepli termed as hypocrisy, people who use any kind of religious expression in schools. , which he disagrees, and a third option, which he says has worked his entire life.

Provide space and accommodation in the public school system for religious identities and obligations, as long as they are not imposed on others, he said.

Can a Muslim or a Hindu or a Jewish coach, without imposing on anyone, take their religion in their own individual piety and practice it in the public domain? said Antepli, who is also a senior fellow on Jewish-Islamic relations and co-director of the Muslim leadership initiative at the Shalom Hartman Institute. I think as a Muslim myself, that issue needs to be discussed a little more thoughtfully.

He said he sees how the ruling could be problematic, not because of the content, but because of the politics, because of the very clear, very troubled Christian supremacy behind this decision, but hopes that the same freedoms will be given to Kennedy’s prayers during the 1950s. – yard line would also be given to someone else in the same vein.

He is optimistic that the Supreme Court decision will lead to the renegotiation, reshuffling and reshuffling of American secularism, something he believes is necessary to determine what the rights enshrined in the fundamental bones of the United States mean today. The Founding Fathers, Antepli said, were not particularly religious people, and they understood the shortcomings of French and British secularism and sought to design a system that seeks to protect religion from government, not the other way around.

That’s why they (the Founding Fathers) gave these religious freedoms religious freedom, he said. And then it was just Christianity and the Christian communities. So the same generosity and decency, it would have to be renegotiated and reinterpreted within America’s changing religious and spiritual landscape.

