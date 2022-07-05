Sports
July 4 A story about the birthday of LA Kings
The following article originally appeared on MayorsManor.com in July 20212.
We begin today with a special word of thanks to all the men and women who bravely volunteered for military service. You are an important reason why friends and families across the country can safely gather and enjoy time together tonight. We really appreciate everything you’ve done for us!
Now we want to share a July 4th story with an LA Kings twist. While the main character may not be a household name in LA, he has ties to several prominent figures you probably know.
Long ago Teemu Selanne was The Finnish Flash, the Kings had a center known as The Flying Finn…Juha Markku Widingborn on July 4, 1947.
He led the Kings by scoring three consecutive seasons in the early 1970s, playing on such teams as the more popular Cowboy Bill Flett, Eddie Joyal and Butch Goring. But we’ll get to that in a moment, let’s start at the beginning…
Like Tomas Sandstrom, Widing was born in Finland but grew up in Sweden. He came to North America as a teenager to play junior hockey with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL – a club where a bevy of future NHL players honed their skills, including former LA prospect Brayden Schennas well as Ray Ferraro, Ron Hextall and many others.
Widing continued his parallel with Sandstrom and started his professional career with the New York Rangers – in 1969, when Tomas was only 5 years old.
After just one season in the Big Apple, Widing was sold to Jack Kent Cooke’s three-year-old Los Angeles Kings franchise in February 1970. Who went the other way in the deal? Ted Irvine – better known today as the father of Chris Jericho, six-time WWE World Champion and lead singer of the rock band Fozzy†
The Flying Finn played six full seasons with the Kings, leading the team in scoring from 1970-73. According to various reports, Widing was also very fast on his skates and was even clocked as the fastest skater in several Kings training camps. He averaged 24 goals in his first five years in LA, but only scored seven in the ’75-76 season and was promptly traded to the Cleveland Barons†
As an aside, Widing often played on par with Bob Berry during his time in LA (known as the ‘Bee Line’ with Mike Byers as the third member). Berry continued to coach the Kings from 1979-81 and many years later served as an assistant coach under Darryl Sutter in San Jose. Although Kings GM Dean Lombardy was doing the show up north at the time, maybe the recommendation to hire Widing came from Bob Pulford (Lombardi’s father-in-law). Pulford had played with Widing for two years before stepping behind the bench to coach him and the Kings for the next five seasons.
After leaving the NHL, Widing played in Edmonton (then a WHA club) for a year and then called it a career in the summer of ’78. The following season, that Oilers team played the debut of a 17-year-old boy named Wayne Gretzky. As is the custom in hockey, young Wayne was assigned an experienced player as his roommate on the road. Who got Wayne? Grenade ‘Ace’ Bailey. Yes, the same Ace Bailey who would become scout for the LA Kings. Along with Mark Bavis (a fellow scout), the two were among the nearly 3,000 lives taken from us on September 11, 2001.
Today Widing would turn 65. Sadly, he died of a heat attack in 1984, at the age of 37.
If you’re coming together tonight to celebrate and share our freedom in the tradition of fireworks, if you happen to see a little bit of purple and yellow between the flashes of light, it’s probably Juha, Ace and Mark smiling down on you from above.
RELATED CONTENT:
Throwback Thursdays – Cowboy Bill Flett
Kings GM Dean Lombardi with thoughts half way
POLL: Who is the greatest US-born Kings player of all time?
VIDEO: Kings pay tribute to Ace Bailey and Mark Bavis
Ted Irvine helps MayorsManor preview the Kings playoff series
MayorsManor presents the Eddie Joyal Award
Note to webmasters/reporters: When summarizing any news or interviews from this site, don’t forget to include a link to www.MayorsManor.com
Sources
2/ https://mayorsmanor.com/2022/07/july-4th-an-la-kings-birthday-story-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Ukraine has been accused of a missile attack on a Russian city – BBC News July 5, 2022
- The video shows the shootings at the July 4 parade as people flee the scene July 5, 2022
- Family sues elite Kitchener hockey school for alleged harassment and bullying July 5, 2022
- Google Analytics plugin for Grafana July 5, 2022
- Get ready for the reading challenge! July 5, 2022