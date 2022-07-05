Family sues elite Kitchener hockey school for alleged harassment and bullying

A Cambridge family has filed a $5.5 million civil lawsuit against Victus Academy, an elite hockey school in Kitchener, and three of its students.

Lucas DeCaluwe, a former Victus Academy student, claims he was bullied and harassed and then lost his spot at the school after a fake online threat was posted with his name.

He’s a kid with a heart of gold,” said his mother, Gail DeCaluwe. “He didn’t see it coming and he didn’t know he was going to be framed.”

DeCaluwe said police were called after another classmate posted a fake social media message in an attempt to get Lucas’ bullies back.

According to the lawsuit, the post was a warning to students who said, “Don’t come to school tomorrow, I’m done with things that are happening.” It led to the false belief that Lucas was planning to kill Victus Academy students in a shooting, the lawsuit says.

DeCaluwe said her son, who was 14 at the time, was subsequently arrested at gunpoint in October 2019 while waiting in the car for his father at the bank.

My husband had no idea what was going on, Lucas just screamed daddy, daddy, help me! said De Caluwe. It was beyond traumatic for Lucas.

DeCaluwe said the student who posted the fake social post later confessed, dropping the charges against Lucas.

The incident happened during the draft year of the Lucas Ontario Hockey League and the situation turned out to have a lasting impact on his hockey career.

Lucas DeCaluwe poses for a photo in his hockey gear. (Screenshot/Instagram)

We knew there were some teams that showed an interest in him at the start of the year, DeCaluwe said. After the arrest, the interest had simply ebbed away.

Waterloo’s regional police said they were unable to comment on the case under the Juvenile Criminal Law Act.

DeCaluwe said their family suffered emotionally and financially from the arrest and bullying.

The lawsuit alleges that the three student hockey players irrevocably damaged Lucas’ reputation and caused mental stress and embarrassment.

The bullies would try to separate him from all the other students. It got to the point where Lucas had no one to talk to at school or even have lunch with, DeCaluwe said. It just got worse and worse.

DeCaluwe noted that the student who created the fake social post is not one of the student defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that Lucas DeCaluwe, a student at Victus Academy in Kitchener, was bullied and harassed. (Carmen Wong / CTV Kitchener)

As for the academy, the lawsuit alleges that Victus Academy had, or should have known, knowledge of the bullies’ behavior and the pervasive and systemic culture of bullying, but took no steps or actions to prevent these incidents.

He had completely fallen. Victus Academy made no attempt to continue its remote education, DeCaluwe said.

In an emailed statement, Matthew Schmidt, the president of Victus Academy, said, “We will vigorously defend ourselves against this claim as we are an academic and athletic school that reinforces respectful behavior every day in everything we do.

DeCaluwe said she hopes hockey culture will change and end bullying.

My heart breaks for anyone going through this because I know how damaging this can be, DeCaluwe said.

Lucas, now 17, has had counseling and still plays hockey. DeCaluwe said he is feeling better by the day and is still striving to reach his goal of turning pro.