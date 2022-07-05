Sports
Family sues elite Kitchener hockey school for alleged harassment and bullying
A Cambridge family has filed a $5.5 million civil lawsuit against Victus Academy, an elite hockey school in Kitchener, and three of its students.
Lucas DeCaluwe, a former Victus Academy student, claims he was bullied and harassed and then lost his spot at the school after a fake online threat was posted with his name.
He’s a kid with a heart of gold,” said his mother, Gail DeCaluwe. “He didn’t see it coming and he didn’t know he was going to be framed.”
DeCaluwe said police were called after another classmate posted a fake social media message in an attempt to get Lucas’ bullies back.
According to the lawsuit, the post was a warning to students who said, “Don’t come to school tomorrow, I’m done with things that are happening.” It led to the false belief that Lucas was planning to kill Victus Academy students in a shooting, the lawsuit says.
DeCaluwe said her son, who was 14 at the time, was subsequently arrested at gunpoint in October 2019 while waiting in the car for his father at the bank.
My husband had no idea what was going on, Lucas just screamed daddy, daddy, help me! said De Caluwe. It was beyond traumatic for Lucas.
DeCaluwe said the student who posted the fake social post later confessed, dropping the charges against Lucas.
The incident happened during the draft year of the Lucas Ontario Hockey League and the situation turned out to have a lasting impact on his hockey career.
Lucas DeCaluwe poses for a photo in his hockey gear. (Screenshot/Instagram)
We knew there were some teams that showed an interest in him at the start of the year, DeCaluwe said. After the arrest, the interest had simply ebbed away.
Waterloo’s regional police said they were unable to comment on the case under the Juvenile Criminal Law Act.
DeCaluwe said their family suffered emotionally and financially from the arrest and bullying.
The lawsuit alleges that the three student hockey players irrevocably damaged Lucas’ reputation and caused mental stress and embarrassment.
The bullies would try to separate him from all the other students. It got to the point where Lucas had no one to talk to at school or even have lunch with, DeCaluwe said. It just got worse and worse.
DeCaluwe noted that the student who created the fake social post is not one of the student defendants.
The lawsuit alleges that Lucas DeCaluwe, a student at Victus Academy in Kitchener, was bullied and harassed. (Carmen Wong / CTV Kitchener)
As for the academy, the lawsuit alleges that Victus Academy had, or should have known, knowledge of the bullies’ behavior and the pervasive and systemic culture of bullying, but took no steps or actions to prevent these incidents.
He had completely fallen. Victus Academy made no attempt to continue its remote education, DeCaluwe said.
In an emailed statement, Matthew Schmidt, the president of Victus Academy, said, “We will vigorously defend ourselves against this claim as we are an academic and athletic school that reinforces respectful behavior every day in everything we do.
DeCaluwe said she hopes hockey culture will change and end bullying.
My heart breaks for anyone going through this because I know how damaging this can be, DeCaluwe said.
Lucas, now 17, has had counseling and still plays hockey. DeCaluwe said he is feeling better by the day and is still striving to reach his goal of turning pro.
Sources
2/ https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/family-suing-elite-kitchener-hockey-school-over-alleged-harassment-and-bullying-1.5974155
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Joe Cardona Says ‘Football Isn’t War’, Though He Does Find An Unfortunate Similarity In The Army And NFL July 5, 2022
- Fashion fans love Primark’s silky evening sets – but they don’t make it into the normal clothing aisles July 5, 2022
- Use of lattice strain to improve carrier mobility of 2D semiconductors July 5, 2022
- Ukraine vows to regroup and fight after fall of Syevyerodonetsk July 5, 2022
- This video of the NDRF team trying to catch the crocodile has nothing to do with the recent Assam flood July 5, 2022