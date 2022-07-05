Pro Football Focus picks this player for Giants in 2021 First round redesign

As we count down the days until the start of NFL training camp, a slew of predictions and what-ifs are still being generated, many of which have interesting takes.

An example of this is Pro Football Focus looking back at how the first round of the 2021 draft should have gone looking back. Author Sam Monson exits the New York Giants’ trade with the Chicago Bears, in which New York moved from No. 11 to No. 20, and picked up an additional first-round pick to use in this year’s draft.

And with that number 20 overall pick, Monson has the Giants draft inner defensive lineman Christian Barmore in place of receiver Kadarius Toney.

Comments Monson of his selection:

Barmore was the top defensive lineman in this draft, but he advanced to the second round for a reason not clear from his tape. As a rookie, he had 48 total pressures 11 more than any other freshman interior player. It looks like Barmore is in for a huge second season, and the Giants could have used a presence like him in their defense line, even with the talent they already have there.

Based on their respective rookie seasons, Barmore, who went to the Patriots in the second round of the draft, was prolific, with 46 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two pass break-ups in 17 games (two starts).

Playing all along the defensive line for the Patriots, Barmore could have had a nice long-term answer for Austin Johnson, who could only sign the Giants for one season before losing him via free agency this past season.

Toney, who previously drafted 18 slots and played a very different position, appeared in 10 games due to injuries (four starts and caught 39 of 57 pass goals for 420 yards and no touchdowns.

Many were surprised that the former Florida receiver went to a Giants team in the first round with Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton already on board, probably just as many were surprised that after the 2021 season that trio plus Toney was only good for three receiving touchdowns (two by Slayton, one by Shepard).

In fact, people were surprised when the Giants underused Toney in the offense. The previous coaching staff cited some early season concerns that the youngster had missed over the summer due to injuries and a battle with COVID-19.

But what’s interesting about this new version is that Monson still had offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw on his board. He had the left tackle to the Vikings at number 23 where Darrisaw was drafted.

The Giants, who had to struggle through the season with a broken offensive line last year, could have used a player like Darrisaw, or perhaps even Landon Dickerson, who went to the Eagles in the second round, to bolster an offensive line that The previous regime tried so hard to convince everyone that it was on its way to developing into a solid unit.

Anyway, the Giants are expecting big things from Toney in his second season, a year in which Hell has a more modern attack with a view to getting the ball in the hands of the playmakers and letting them do their thing to distance themselves. to take.

