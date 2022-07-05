San Jose Sharks to name the next GM; Mike Grier is a favorite for work





The San Jose Sharks will name Mike Grier as their next general manager, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported late Monday. The Sharks will not confirm Grier’s appointment, but are set to announce their pick Tuesday at 11 a.m. (PT) at the SAP Center in San Jose. Grier, 47, becomes the first black general manager of the National Hockey Leagues. Grier was the favorite for the position, Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reported Monday afternoon. The Sharks’ search for their next GM began nearly three months ago after Doug Wilson, after 19 years as the team’s top hockey manager, resigned on April 7 due to health reasons. The Sharks originally had a list of about 50 names for the job, but recently cut the number of GM candidates from a dozen early last month to between three and five finalists. Multiple reports indicated that Grier and former Sharks forward Ray Whitney were in the latter group. Grier, a hockey activities adviser to the New York Rangers since May 2021, played for the Sharks from 2006 to 2009 as part of a 14-year career that ended in 2011. His brother, Chris Grier, has been the general manager of the Miami Dolphins since January 2016. At the Rangers, Grier worked with the hockey operations department on both hockey-related decisions and the development of off-ice players and prospects. He also assisted prospects in the Rangers organization, including players at the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. After his playing career ended in 2011, Grier served as a pro scout for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014 to 2018 and was an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. Wanting to give their next GM a chance to hire their own coaching staff, the Sharks fired Bob Boughner as their head coaches on Friday, John MacLean and John Madden as assistants and Dan Darrow as their video coaches after just two full seasons. We’ve just come to the conclusion that, in addition to everything else, we just want to get a fresh start with a general manager and a head coach, Sharks interim director Joe Will said of the decision. That will also create the opportunity for the CEO to find and work with their head coach. Born in Detroit, Grier was a ninth round draft pick from the St. Louis Blues in 1993 and attended Boston University from 1993 to 1996. After his college career, he went straight into the NHL and began a six-year stint with the Edmonton Oilers that lasted until 2002. Grier also played with the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2004, and the Buffalo Sabers from 2003 to 2006 and 2009 to 2011. Grier had 383 points in 1,060 NHL games. The Sharks’ decision will come the week of the NHL Draft, which takes place in Montreal on Thursday and Friday. NHL free agency begins July 13. The Sharks have missed the playoffs three years in a row, the longest in franchise history.

