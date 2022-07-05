Half the amount of football for sustainability

Under the headline ‘Becoming good ancestors: less football for a habitable earth’, Canadian university professor Tim Walters took part in a debate on sustainable sport at Play the Game 2022 in Odense. Since the last Play the Game conference in Colorado Springs in 2019, climate change and what to do about it has become an increasingly important topic for many stakeholders in the sport.

In recent years there has been an explosion in the amount of interest and activity, and much of it is positive. But it’s mostly focused on the game-day experience, Tim Walters said in an interview after his presentation of the large carbon footprints caused by global sporting events.

I think we should view this as an emergency and that requires a fundamental rethink of the way we exercise. For me that means reducing the amount of sport. You can halve the amount of football every day and forever, he said at a time when the number of sporting events and competitions is greater than ever.

Do you see any signs of progress in that direction?

I am cautiously optimistic. One reason is that climate change is not just an existential threat to our species. It is also an existential threat to sports organizations. The sport will find it increasingly difficult to come up with a compelling ethical argument for why it should be okay for FIFA to encourage millions of people to get on planes and fly great distances, Walters said.

I think these changes are coming. My hope is to work with fan groups, player groups and NGOs to encourage this idea that we need to be more radical in changing the fabric of sport, because for me that’s ultimately the problem. And it’s also the hardest thing to change.

This idea seems crazy to people. But as a football fan, I’ve thought about how that would affect my life: not very much. There would still be plenty of content for me as a fan to consume and there are still ways for people to benefit from the game. So this also gives me cause for optimism, Walters said.

Do you think sports leaders are able to make decisions as quickly as they need to?

They are changing their culture very slowly. But I think there are a lot of people in these sports organizations who are concerned about this and there is a general rising interest and concern about these questions from the public that is bubbling up. But like anything else, you have to struggle to apply pressure. FIFA isn’t going to change the way the World Cup does unless it has to and can live with what the alternative would look like, Walters said.

So I am never optimistic about organizations like FIFA or UEFA making these decisions themselves. But I think they will do what they need to do to be a successful entity. My hope is that if we can make sustainable sport the thing and enough people advocate for it, at some point it will become impossible for the sports organizations not to do something.

It will also solve other problems

But Tim Walther’s optimism also stems from the fact that minimizing the carbon footprint of sport by reducing the amount of sport played could also solve other sporting problems.

You hear more and more about the effort of players. Fewer competitions are better for player bodies. I see that a reduction in the amount of sport that is practiced also has other benefits that may be attractive to other groups of stakeholders within the sport.

Do you have the same optimism about government intervention in sports autonomy if the sports organizations do not change the structure of sport?

I’m a little less optimistic there. I don’t know why we allow sports to operate with the level of autonomy we do. It’s not some kind of consideration that we give to another company or industry. Somehow sport can just do what they want. The only time I’ve ever seen a government deal with FIFA in a restrictive way was the involvement of the US Department of Justice in the FIFA corruption case. So no. I’m not optimistic that the pressure on sports organizations would come from governments, because governments are equally reluctant to make any sort of change in the way they function, Walters said.

There will be pressure from fans and players and organizations like Play the Game and other NGOs around the world interested in leading the way people think about these issues.