MONTREAL Pierre Dorion huddled with his closest advisers at the clubs headquarters in the center of the club on Monday, handling phone calls to prepare for the NHL draw that kicks off Thursday.
The Ottawa Senators general manager remains open for business with the number 7 roster at the Bell Center, and there has been no shortage of interest with several teams trying to move up, a first round roster or a second pick in the top 10 to get.
As noted in this space last week, the Montreal Canadiens have the #1 overall roster, but they want to give their loyal fans something to cheer about, so newly minted GM called Kent Hughes to see if he can get a second pick. get among the top 10.
Hughes confirmed on Monday that he is trying to move up the ranks. He closed handling the No. 1 overall selection doesn’t matter but it sounds unlikely. At best, the Habs Kingstons Shane Wright and the center Logan Cooley of the US National Development Team program would land.
We have the ability to add an important piece or pieces because we have multiple choices, said Hughes at the club facility in Brossard, Que.
While the Arizona Coyotes have the No. 3, No. 27 (from Carolina through Montreal), and No. 32 selections (from Colorado), we were told that GM Bill Armstrong has informed the teams at the top of the draft that he another selection wouldn’t mind in that area.
If Dorion has to share the number 7 pick, he wants to have an impact player who can help right away. Whether that will happen remains to be seen.
That’s not easy to find, but the good news is that there are a lot of teams in cap trouble looking for assets and they may have a player to match the Senators. Ideally, a player comes into his own with three to four years to go.
The club is trying to play either a winger on the right-hand side of Tim Stuetzle’s center or a right-shot defender who can fit into the top four. If Dorion can’t get that kind of return with the No. 7 roster, Hell will probably make the choice because he cares deeply about the design.
Up front, the Senators made a serious pitch for Minnesota Wild winger Kevin Fiala before he was handed out to the Los Angeles Kings last week. Ottawa had no problem with $7.9 million a season for Fiala, but would not have done the seven-year term he received.
There are other options available.
The most commonly mentioned name is Alex DeBrincat of the Chicago Blackhawks. The club has undergone a complete refurbishment and has shared its first round pick in this design. Ideally, GM would like Kyle Davidson to start the road to respectability by adding an important prospect.
DeBrincat, 24, could yield high returns. The Hawks would like to get three pieces back, including a first round pick and a high-end prospect. He is slated to make $6.4 million next season and is two years away from unlimited free agency.
He’s a good fit for any team, but you want to have a good idea of what overtime looks like before deciding if that’s the route you want to take.
Attackers JT Miller or Connor Garland of the Vancouver Canucks, Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers, Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets have also been cited as opportunities for the Senators.
Everything would fit in varying degrees, but it would depend on the cost.
The club can also tackle this area in free agency by taking a run on Florida Panthers forward Claude Giroux. It is expected to hit the market and there is mutual interest on both sides.
The backend is a bit harder to locate because every team wants defenders.
The largest name available is Jacob Chychrun of Arizona. He has been associated with the Florida Panthers, but would fit what the Senators need.
If the senators decide to keep the pick, they’ll do just fine.
Trent Mann, promoted Thursday by Dorion to assistant GM, and the amateur scout staff are doing their job as usual. They will be ready for any scenario, because if a deal comes up, it might not happen until just before the Senators start making their selection.
The Port of Senators also did not rule out moving in the draft. It’s hard to do, but you know Dorion has been kicking tires in that area. The Senators have five picks in the first three rounds, so the organization has design capital to play with if it wants to go that way.
Roster work also needs to be done.
As we noted over the weekend, the senators must also determine before July 12 whether the club will exercise a buyout. Center Colin White remains the top contender if he can’t be shared, but there was interest from the Habs on the February trading deadline.
The future of defender Nikita Zaitsev also remains in doubt. His $2 million bonus was paid on July 1, and he could be sent to the Coyotes or Blackhawks with a sweetener design pick to get the paycheck off the books.
