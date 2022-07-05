Connect with us

Sports

LPL Player Draft 2022 | live blog

Published

39 mins ago

on

By

 


*Keep refreshing the page for new updates

  • A total of 353 players in the draft, with 180 overseas and 173 Sri Lankan players lined up.
  • The Draft will consist of 20 rounds
  • Roshan Abeysinghe and Suhail Chandhok will be the moderators of the design.
  • Colombo Stars, Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Kandy Falcons and Dambulla Giants comprise the 05 LPL teams.
  • Players are chosen in various categories such as International Ruby, Sri Lankan Ruby, International Sapphire, Sri Lankan Sapphire, International Diamond ‘A,’ Sri Lankan Diamond ‘A,’ International Diamond ‘B,’ Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ International Platinum, Sri Lankan Platinum, Sri Lankan Gold and Sri Lankan Silver.
  • We are about to start with the design….
  • Starting with ‘International Ruby’, which is worth $60K to a player

Dwaine Pretorius Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars International Ruby – USD 60K

D’Archy Short pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants International Ruby – USD 60K

Imad Wasim pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators International Ruby – USD 60K

Evin Lewis pre-drafted by Jaffna Kings International Ruby – USD 60K

Carlos Brathwaite Pre-drafted by Kandy Falcons International Ruby – USD 60K

Angelo Mathews Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K

Dasun Shanaka Pre-drafted by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K

Danushka Gunathilaka Pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K

Thisara Perera pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K

Wanindu Hasaranga Pre-drafted by Kandy Falcons Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60 K

Asif Ali Pre-prepared by Colombo Start International Sapphire USD 50K

Ben Cutting pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants International Sapphire USD 50K

Faheem Asraf Pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators International Sapphire USD 50K

Hardus Viljoen pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings International Sapphire USD 50K

Charith Asalanka Pre-prepared by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Sapphire USD 50k

Bhanuka Rajapaksa Pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan sapphire USD 50k

Dushmantha Chammera Pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Sapphire USD 50K

Dhananjaya de Silva Pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan sapphire USD 50K

Chamika Karunaratne Pre-prepared by Kandy Falcons Sri Lankan Sapphire USD 50K

Shoaib Malik pre-drafted by Jaffna Kings International Diamond A – USD 40k

Naveen Ulhaq Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars International Diamond B USD 25k.

Fabian Allen – Kandy Falcon – International Sapphire – USD 50K

Sandeep Lamichhane picked by Dambulla Giants – International Diamond ” USD 40k

Andre Fletcher drafted by Kandy Falcons International Diamond ”’ USD 40k

Dominic Drakes drafted by Colombo stars International Diamond A USD 40K

Niroshan Dickwella – Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Diamond A USD 40K

Chaturanga de Silva Pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan diamond A USD 40K

Kusal Mendis pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan diamond A USD 40K

Maheesh Theekshana Pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan diamond A USD 40K

Ramesh Mendis pre-drafted by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k

Lakshan Sandakan Pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k

Dinesh Chandimal Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25K

Nuwan Pradeep drafted in advance by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k

Nuwan Thushara Pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k

Dunith Wellalage Pre-drafted by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k

Karim Jannet Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars International Platinum USD 15k

Seekkuge Prasanna Pre-prepared by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k

Jeffrey Vandersay Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k

Tharindu Ratnayake Pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k

Pulina Tharanga Pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15K

Praveen Jayawickrama pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15K

Kamindu Mendis Pre-Lined By Kandy Falcons Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k

Janneman Malan is drafted by Galle Gladiators – International Diamond A USD 40K

Fazalhaq Farooqi prepared by Colombo Stars International Diamond B USD 25k

Dewald Brevis drafted by Kandy Falcons International Diamond B USD 25k

Shelfane Rutherford lined up by Galle Gladiators International Diamond B USD 25K

Tim Siefert drafted by Dambulla Giants International Diamond B USD 25k

Shahnawaz Dahani prepared by Jaffna Kings International Diamond B USD 25k

Haider Ali – Drafted by Dambulla Giants – International Diamond ‘B’ – 25k

Azam Khan – drafted by Galle Gladiators – International Diamond ”B’ – 25k

Isuru Udana – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘A’ – USD 40k

Binura Fernando – Prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lanka Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k

Matheesha Pathirana – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k

Dhananjaya Lakshan – Drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k

Ashen Bandara – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k

Sarfaraz Ahamed – Drafted by Galle Gladiators – International Platinum – USD 15K

Tristan Stubbs drafted by Jaffna Kings – International Platinum – USD 15k

Sheldon Cottrel drafted by Dambulla Giants – International Platinum – USD 15K

Usman Shinwari lined up by Kandy Falcons – International Platinum – USD 15K

Ashan Priyanjan lined up by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k

Suminda Lakshabn prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k

Nuwanidu Fernando drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k

Pramod Madushan lined up by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k

Sadeera Samarawickrama – Prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k

Nimesh Vimukthi – Prepared by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k

Minod Bhanuka lined up by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15K

Lasith Crosspulle prepared by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15K

Ishan Jayaratne drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15K

Next round ‘Sri Lankan gold’ to choose U23 players….

Muditha Lakshan lined up by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K

Dilshan Madushanka drafted by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K

Movin Subasingha – Drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K

Kalana Perera drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lanka Gold – USD 10K

Avishka Perera lined up by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K

Ashian Daniel drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K

Lakshitha Manasinghe drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K

Nipun Dananjaya – Drafted by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K

Nipun Malinga drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K

Dilum Sudeera drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K

Kevin Koththigoda drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lanka Silver – USD 3K

Sachitha Jayatilaka drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Malinda Pushpakumara – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Sachindu Colombage drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Theesan Vidushan – Prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Lakshan Gamage – Prepared by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Chathuranga Kumara drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Janith Liyanage drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Dushan Hemantha drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Sasha De Alwis Seneviratne drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3k

Navod Paranavithana drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3k

Lasith Abeyratne – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3k

T. Dinoshan – Drafted by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Tharindu Kaushal prepared by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Ravindu Fernando drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lanka Silver – USD 3K

Sammu Ashan drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Kavin Bandara drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

Chamod Battage – Prepared by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K

This ends the LPL 2022 Player Draft.

Thank you for joining us!

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://srilankacricket.lk/2022/07/lpl-player-draft-2022-live-blog/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: