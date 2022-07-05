LPL Player Draft 2022 | live blog





*Keep refreshing the page for new updates A total of 353 players in the draft, with 180 overseas and 173 Sri Lankan players lined up.

The Draft will consist of 20 rounds

Roshan Abeysinghe and Suhail Chandhok will be the moderators of the design.

Colombo Stars, Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Kandy Falcons and Dambulla Giants comprise the 05 LPL teams.

Players are chosen in various categories such as International Ruby, Sri Lankan Ruby, International Sapphire, Sri Lankan Sapphire, International Diamond ‘A,’ Sri Lankan Diamond ‘A,’ International Diamond ‘B,’ Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ International Platinum, Sri Lankan Platinum, Sri Lankan Gold and Sri Lankan Silver.

We are about to start with the design….

Starting with ‘International Ruby’, which is worth $60K to a player Dwaine Pretorius Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars International Ruby – USD 60K D’Archy Short pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants International Ruby – USD 60K Imad Wasim pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators International Ruby – USD 60K Evin Lewis pre-drafted by Jaffna Kings International Ruby – USD 60K Carlos Brathwaite Pre-drafted by Kandy Falcons International Ruby – USD 60K Angelo Mathews Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K Dasun Shanaka Pre-drafted by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K Danushka Gunathilaka Pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K Thisara Perera pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K Wanindu Hasaranga Pre-drafted by Kandy Falcons Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60 K Asif Ali Pre-prepared by Colombo Start International Sapphire USD 50K Ben Cutting pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants International Sapphire USD 50K Faheem Asraf Pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators International Sapphire USD 50K Hardus Viljoen pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings International Sapphire USD 50K Charith Asalanka Pre-prepared by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Sapphire USD 50k Bhanuka Rajapaksa Pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan sapphire USD 50k Dushmantha Chammera Pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Sapphire USD 50K Dhananjaya de Silva Pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan sapphire USD 50K Chamika Karunaratne Pre-prepared by Kandy Falcons Sri Lankan Sapphire USD 50K Shoaib Malik pre-drafted by Jaffna Kings International Diamond A – USD 40k Naveen Ulhaq Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars International Diamond B USD 25k. Fabian Allen – Kandy Falcon – International Sapphire – USD 50K Sandeep Lamichhane picked by Dambulla Giants – International Diamond ” USD 40k Andre Fletcher drafted by Kandy Falcons International Diamond ”’ USD 40k Dominic Drakes drafted by Colombo stars International Diamond A USD 40K Niroshan Dickwella – Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Diamond A USD 40K Chaturanga de Silva Pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan diamond A USD 40K Kusal Mendis pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan diamond A USD 40K Maheesh Theekshana Pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan diamond A USD 40K Ramesh Mendis pre-drafted by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k Lakshan Sandakan Pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k Dinesh Chandimal Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25K Nuwan Pradeep drafted in advance by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k Nuwan Thushara Pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k Dunith Wellalage Pre-drafted by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k Karim Jannet Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars International Platinum USD 15k Seekkuge Prasanna Pre-prepared by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k Jeffrey Vandersay Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k Tharindu Ratnayake Pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k Pulina Tharanga Pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15K Praveen Jayawickrama pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15K Kamindu Mendis Pre-Lined By Kandy Falcons Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k Janneman Malan is drafted by Galle Gladiators – International Diamond A USD 40K Fazalhaq Farooqi prepared by Colombo Stars International Diamond B USD 25k Dewald Brevis drafted by Kandy Falcons International Diamond B USD 25k Shelfane Rutherford lined up by Galle Gladiators International Diamond B USD 25K Tim Siefert drafted by Dambulla Giants International Diamond B USD 25k Shahnawaz Dahani prepared by Jaffna Kings International Diamond B USD 25k Haider Ali – Drafted by Dambulla Giants – International Diamond ‘B’ – 25k Azam Khan – drafted by Galle Gladiators – International Diamond ”B’ – 25k Isuru Udana – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘A’ – USD 40k Binura Fernando – Prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lanka Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k Matheesha Pathirana – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k Dhananjaya Lakshan – Drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k Ashen Bandara – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k Sarfaraz Ahamed – Drafted by Galle Gladiators – International Platinum – USD 15K Tristan Stubbs drafted by Jaffna Kings – International Platinum – USD 15k Sheldon Cottrel drafted by Dambulla Giants – International Platinum – USD 15K Usman Shinwari lined up by Kandy Falcons – International Platinum – USD 15K Ashan Priyanjan lined up by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k Suminda Lakshabn prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k Nuwanidu Fernando drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k Pramod Madushan lined up by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k Sadeera Samarawickrama – Prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k Nimesh Vimukthi – Prepared by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k Minod Bhanuka lined up by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15K Lasith Crosspulle prepared by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15K Ishan Jayaratne drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15K Next round ‘Sri Lankan gold’ to choose U23 players…. Muditha Lakshan lined up by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K Dilshan Madushanka drafted by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K Movin Subasingha – Drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K Kalana Perera drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lanka Gold – USD 10K Avishka Perera lined up by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K Ashian Daniel drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K Lakshitha Manasinghe drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K Nipun Dananjaya – Drafted by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K Nipun Malinga drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K Dilum Sudeera drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K Kevin Koththigoda drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lanka Silver – USD 3K Sachitha Jayatilaka drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Malinda Pushpakumara – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Vijayakanth Viyaskanth prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Sachindu Colombage drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Theesan Vidushan – Prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Lakshan Gamage – Prepared by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Chathuranga Kumara drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Janith Liyanage drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Dushan Hemantha drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Sasha De Alwis Seneviratne drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3k Navod Paranavithana drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3k Lasith Abeyratne – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3k T. Dinoshan – Drafted by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Tharindu Kaushal prepared by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Ravindu Fernando drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lanka Silver – USD 3K Sammu Ashan drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Kavin Bandara drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K Chamod Battage – Prepared by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K This ends the LPL 2022 Player Draft. Thank you for joining us!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://srilankacricket.lk/2022/07/lpl-player-draft-2022-live-blog/

