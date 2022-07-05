Sports
LPL Player Draft 2022 | live blog
- A total of 353 players in the draft, with 180 overseas and 173 Sri Lankan players lined up.
- The Draft will consist of 20 rounds
- Roshan Abeysinghe and Suhail Chandhok will be the moderators of the design.
- Colombo Stars, Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Kandy Falcons and Dambulla Giants comprise the 05 LPL teams.
- Players are chosen in various categories such as International Ruby, Sri Lankan Ruby, International Sapphire, Sri Lankan Sapphire, International Diamond ‘A,’ Sri Lankan Diamond ‘A,’ International Diamond ‘B,’ Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ International Platinum, Sri Lankan Platinum, Sri Lankan Gold and Sri Lankan Silver.
- We are about to start with the design….
- Starting with ‘International Ruby’, which is worth $60K to a player
Dwaine Pretorius Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars International Ruby – USD 60K
D’Archy Short pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants International Ruby – USD 60K
Imad Wasim pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators International Ruby – USD 60K
Evin Lewis pre-drafted by Jaffna Kings International Ruby – USD 60K
Carlos Brathwaite Pre-drafted by Kandy Falcons International Ruby – USD 60K
Angelo Mathews Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K
Dasun Shanaka Pre-drafted by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K
Danushka Gunathilaka Pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K
Thisara Perera pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60K
Wanindu Hasaranga Pre-drafted by Kandy Falcons Sri Lankan Ruby – USD 60 K
Asif Ali Pre-prepared by Colombo Start International Sapphire USD 50K
Ben Cutting pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants International Sapphire USD 50K
Faheem Asraf Pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators International Sapphire USD 50K
Hardus Viljoen pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings International Sapphire USD 50K
Charith Asalanka Pre-prepared by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Sapphire USD 50k
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan sapphire USD 50k
Dushmantha Chammera Pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Sapphire USD 50K
Dhananjaya de Silva Pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan sapphire USD 50K
Chamika Karunaratne Pre-prepared by Kandy Falcons Sri Lankan Sapphire USD 50K
Shoaib Malik pre-drafted by Jaffna Kings International Diamond A – USD 40k
Naveen Ulhaq Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars International Diamond B USD 25k.
Fabian Allen – Kandy Falcon – International Sapphire – USD 50K
Sandeep Lamichhane picked by Dambulla Giants – International Diamond ” USD 40k
Andre Fletcher drafted by Kandy Falcons International Diamond ”’ USD 40k
Dominic Drakes drafted by Colombo stars International Diamond A USD 40K
Niroshan Dickwella – Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Diamond A USD 40K
Chaturanga de Silva Pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan diamond A USD 40K
Kusal Mendis pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan diamond A USD 40K
Maheesh Theekshana Pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan diamond A USD 40K
Ramesh Mendis pre-drafted by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k
Lakshan Sandakan Pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k
Dinesh Chandimal Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25K
Nuwan Pradeep drafted in advance by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k
Nuwan Thushara Pre-drafted by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k
Dunith Wellalage Pre-drafted by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan Diamond B USD 25k
Karim Jannet Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars International Platinum USD 15k
Seekkuge Prasanna Pre-prepared by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k
Jeffrey Vandersay Pre-drafted by Colombo Stars Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k
Tharindu Ratnayake Pre-prepared by Dambulla Giants Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k
Pulina Tharanga Pre-prepared by Galle Gladiators Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15K
Praveen Jayawickrama pre-prepared by Jaffna Kings Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15K
Kamindu Mendis Pre-Lined By Kandy Falcons Sri Lankan Platinum USD 15k
Janneman Malan is drafted by Galle Gladiators – International Diamond A USD 40K
Fazalhaq Farooqi prepared by Colombo Stars International Diamond B USD 25k
Dewald Brevis drafted by Kandy Falcons International Diamond B USD 25k
Shelfane Rutherford lined up by Galle Gladiators International Diamond B USD 25K
Tim Siefert drafted by Dambulla Giants International Diamond B USD 25k
Shahnawaz Dahani prepared by Jaffna Kings International Diamond B USD 25k
Haider Ali – Drafted by Dambulla Giants – International Diamond ‘B’ – 25k
Azam Khan – drafted by Galle Gladiators – International Diamond ”B’ – 25k
Isuru Udana – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘A’ – USD 40k
Binura Fernando – Prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lanka Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k
Matheesha Pathirana – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k
Dhananjaya Lakshan – Drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k
Ashen Bandara – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Diamond ‘B’ – USD 25k
Sarfaraz Ahamed – Drafted by Galle Gladiators – International Platinum – USD 15K
Tristan Stubbs drafted by Jaffna Kings – International Platinum – USD 15k
Sheldon Cottrel drafted by Dambulla Giants – International Platinum – USD 15K
Usman Shinwari lined up by Kandy Falcons – International Platinum – USD 15K
Ashan Priyanjan lined up by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k
Suminda Lakshabn prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k
Nuwanidu Fernando drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k
Pramod Madushan lined up by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k
Sadeera Samarawickrama – Prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k
Nimesh Vimukthi – Prepared by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15k
Minod Bhanuka lined up by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15K
Lasith Crosspulle prepared by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15K
Ishan Jayaratne drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Platinum – USD 15K
Next round ‘Sri Lankan gold’ to choose U23 players….
Muditha Lakshan lined up by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K
Dilshan Madushanka drafted by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K
Movin Subasingha – Drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K
Kalana Perera drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lanka Gold – USD 10K
Avishka Perera lined up by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K
Ashian Daniel drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K
Lakshitha Manasinghe drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K
Nipun Dananjaya – Drafted by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K
Nipun Malinga drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K
Dilum Sudeera drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Gold – USD 10K
Kevin Koththigoda drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lanka Silver – USD 3K
Sachitha Jayatilaka drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Malinda Pushpakumara – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Sachindu Colombage drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Theesan Vidushan – Prepared by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Lakshan Gamage – Prepared by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Chathuranga Kumara drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Janith Liyanage drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Dushan Hemantha drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Sasha De Alwis Seneviratne drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3k
Navod Paranavithana drafted by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3k
Lasith Abeyratne – Drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3k
T. Dinoshan – Drafted by Jaffna Kings – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Tharindu Kaushal prepared by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Ravindu Fernando drafted by Dambulla Giants – Sri Lanka Silver – USD 3K
Sammu Ashan drafted by Galle Gladiators – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Kavin Bandara drafted by Kandy Falcons – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
Chamod Battage – Prepared by Colombo Stars – Sri Lankan Silver – USD 3K
This ends the LPL 2022 Player Draft.
Thank you for joining us!
