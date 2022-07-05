Table tennis teams from Russia, Belarus remain suspended from European tournaments – Sport





MOSCOW, July 5. /TAS/. Tennis table clubs representing Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in European competitions this summer, the press service of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) said in a statement. “The ETTU Board has decided that Russian and Belarusian clubs will not be invited to participate in European club competitions for the 2022-2023 season,” the statement said. “The decision has been taken in accordance with the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and in accordance with ETTU’s previous decisions on this matter,” the statement continued. “The ETTU Board of Directors believes that the decision is necessary to protect the safety of all participants and ensure the integrity of European Club competitions,” the ETTU statement said. “This was reinforced by a recent survey of all European clubs participating in the 2021-2022 Champions League and European Cup competitions, which showed that a large majority of clubs would be unwilling to compete in Russia or Belarus. and a large number would not even participate if clubs from these two countries also participate in next season’s competitions,” the statement said. On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine. Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments. On March 2, the ITTF announced a decision to impose a temporary ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions. The next day, the ETTU banned Russian clubs from all European competitions. At the end of May, IOC President Thomas Bach stated that the current situation in the world was against the return of Russian athletes to the international level of sports competitions.

