Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Breaking the Squad

The Brooklyn Nets head to Las Vegas with more familiar faces than you usually see in an NBA Summer League roster. That’s a product of last summer’s activity in which Brooklyn GM Sean Marks acquired five players through draft and then rookie free agent David Duke Jr. also added.

Let’s take a look at the roster available to coach Adam Caporn as the Nets prepare to announce their five-game Summer League slate against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7 p.m. EST.

CLASS OF 21

A year ago, Cam Thomas lit up Las Vegas as Summer League co-MVP after averaging 27.0 points per game and a series of clutch shots. Thomas led a major rookie class in Brooklyn for the 2021-22 season, which saw plenty of NBA action. Five of them will remain in the mix as they return for their second Summer League run with the Nets and look to the next step in their development.

Start with Thomas, the number 27 pick a year ago. The 6-3 guard racked up 33 points and 46 points in two G League appearances early in the season and never returned. Two days after that 46-point display, he gave Brooklyn a vital scoring lift off the bench. Thomas had his share of the highlights: a game winner against the Spurs, a career-high 30 points in Utah, and a dagger three-pointer to complete the historic comeback he led in a win against the Knicks. Those last two games were part of a nine-game series in which Thomas hit double digits every night and averaged 20.1 points per game. He finished his rookie year with an average of 8.5 points over 67 games.

The Nets gave DayRon Sharpe his shot in January and the big man delivered five double-digit scoring nights in six games, starting with 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting in Portland and 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting in Chicago. Over a 15-game span, Sharpe had a 14.1-per-36 rebound rate. While playing in 15 games with Long Island, Sharpe averaged 18.6 points and 12.2 rebounds.

Kessler Edwards was the first of Brooklyns three second round picks last summer and spent the season on a two-way contract before being signed to a standard contract before the season’s final game. That came after Edwards settled into the final month of the season with a regular spot in the rotation. The 6-8 forward started 23 of the 48 games he played for Brooklyn, shooting 47.3 percent from a 3-point range.

David Duke, Jr., signed last summer as a rookie free agent after leaving Providence unwritten, earned a two-way deal with the Nets, splitting his time between Brooklyn and Long Island. In 22 NBA games, he shot 42.3 percent from a 3-point range and in 14 G League games, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The 59th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft Brooklyns fifth of the evening RaiQuan Gray played 19 games in the G League for the Long Island Nets. The 6-foot-7, 269-pound forward averaged 15.3 points. 5.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from a 3-point range.

THE NEW SMOKE CLASS

Although the Nets didn’t make a selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, they were aggressive in securing a rookie contingent for their Summer League squad.

Start with ACC player of the year Alondes Williams, who signed the Nets to a two-way deal. The 6-foot-5 guard completed a long climb through the ranks of the university that began with two years at Triton College, a JUCO outside of Chicago. After winning a junior college Division II national championship there, he played two years in Oklahoma. But it was in his fifth college season, after moving to Wake Forest, that Williams broke out averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to lead the Demon Deacons to an improvement of 19 wins. .

Noah Kirkwood was an All-Ivy First Team at Harvard as a sophomore and senior (the Ivy League did not compete during his junior year) and played for three Canadian junior national age groups and won gold at the FIBA ​​U19 World Championships. Last season, he averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

There’s a Texan twist to the rest of the rookie signers. Guard Donovan Williams is from Houston and played two seasons in Texas before scoring a 12.7 point average last season while shooting 42.6 percent of the 3-point range for UNLV last season. Striker Brison Gresham played three seasons with Houston before shooting 64.4 percent for Texas Southern last year. Taze Moore made the switch to Houston after four seasons with Cal State Bakersfield, scoring an average of 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds.

PREVIOUS PROS

The 2021 rookie class returning to the Summer League will find another familiar face in Kaiser Gates. With the addition of Gates, half of Nets’ roster of 12 players played together last summer. Gates is a veteran of three G League seasons, starting in 2018. He played the 2020-21 season with the Long Island Nets, averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 12 games, then making four appearances for the Nets in Las Vegas last summer, averaging 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Yves Pons was on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, but the 6-5 forward played just 12 NBA-level games. In the G League, he averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 15 games.