Safe standing at football stadiums rolled out next season

Brentford, QPR and Wolves latest clubs to confirm they are safe in competition

Follows Cardiff City, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur as early adopters in the lawsuit last season

Wembley Stadium to provide a small licensed standing area for fans at domestic matches as government commits to manifesto

The government has confirmed that Premier League and Championship clubs wishing to introduce licensed safe pitches in football stadiums will be allowed to do so from the start of the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Brentford, Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be the first clubs to join early adopters Cardiff City, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in offering licensed standings in designated seating for home and away fans.

Other clubs are expected to start using licensed pitches during the football season.

The iconic Wembley Stadium will also provide a small licensed standing area for fans at upcoming domestic matches later this season.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said:

We want to make the experience of watching football as magical as the game on the field. Fans can now cheer on their team from a chair or join others in a safe standing section to really stand behind the players and roar their heroes to victory. We are not reintroducing terraces and only clubs that meet strict safety criteria will be allowed. Thanks to a robust trial, solid evidence and modern engineering, we are now ready to be back on our site.

Sports Secretary Nigel Huddleston said:

Based on what I have experienced and learned through the pilot program, safe standing is set to create an electric atmosphere in our football stadiums. Fans have long campaigned for its introduction and we have worked closely with supporter groups, including the families affected by the tragic football disaster in Hillsborough. I am proud of the work that has gone into this rigorous process and that we have delivered on our manifesto promise to get fans back on their feet in stadiums.

The stadiums have been selected following an application process, open to all grounds covered by the all-seater policy, led by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA). Strict conditions have been met, including improved use of CCTV, improved steward training and fans strictly limited to one person, one room. Clubs have also been in touch with fans as part of their application process.

A final report on recent seasons of government-commissioned trial of early adopter clubs concluded that the installation of barriers or rails in areas of persistent standing in seating areas has had a positive effect on spectator safety and an improved experience of the audience. match day of the fans in both home and away sections. The report recommends that clubs should be allowed to introduce licensed pitches as soon as possible.

An interim report on the trial, published by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) in April, found that:

Goal celebrations are more ordered with no possibility for forward and backward movement of fans, reducing the risk of fans falling on those around them;

Barriers that provide stability to people moving through aisles and aisles;

Latecomers have faster access to their seats in the middle of the rows, as others are already standing and have barriers to lean against to let them pass;

Overcrowded pockets are easier for security officials to identify as fans line up more clearly

The final report concludes:

Fan departures from stadiums are more uniform as the barriers restrict spectators’ ability to climb over seats to exit more quickly;

Spectators are lined up more clearly and therefore any risk of overcrowding can be identified, especially with the help of CCTV;

Stewards can be placed in more locations without the risk of affecting sightlines;

There is no evidence to date that the introduction of licensed standing has led to an increase in standing areas elsewhere in stadiums

The announcement was made by Sports Secretary Nigel Huddleston at Tottenham Hotspurs White Hart Lane stadium after he joined fans in the club’s 10,000-strong safe pitch to beat the north London club 1-0. watch Burnley beat Burnley on May 15.

Chief Executive of Sports Ground Safety Authority Martyn Henderson OBE said:

We welcome the controlled return of standing for the modern age, which has been made possible through very close cooperation with the government. This is a historic moment for football and, most importantly, for the fans who have campaigned for this change and who will be safer as a result of today’s decision.

Chief Executive of the Football Supporters Association, Kevin Miles said:

Fans who go to a match know that the benefits of standing safely are enormous, with a better atmosphere and more choice for fans, whether they prefer sitting or standing.

The FSA has always advocated that football clubs should be able to talk to their fan base and work together to find the ideal mix of sitting and standing at each club. It’s now possible and it’s no surprise at all that more clubs are already looking to join last season’s early adopters and set up their own secure pitches.

Senior Research Manager for CFE Research, Jo Welford said:

Over the last three years we have been able to collect evidence in several areas and have seen that the installation of barriers, in addition to being able to use these areas as licensed pitches, has a positive effect on the safety of fans standing so it seems a logical conclusion from this work to see a policy change that will enable this throughout football.

Barriers along each row are effective at preventing fans from falling forward, so the main benefit is a reduced risk of injury when celebrating goals. But there are also other advantages that fans in those areas have to hold onto for stability, and it’s harder for people to move around in sections. We surveyed fans in those areas and the vast majority said they feel safe, they feel well protected by the barriers and the ability to stand and watch football without being asked to sit down, also has the match day experience improved.

Cardiff City, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur took part in the early adopter program in the second half of the 2021/2022 season. A 2-2 draw on January 2 between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge was the start of the Test events.

Licensed, fans may stand for matches in assigned areas behind a barrier or railing in areas with sustained standing. Each supporter must occupy the same space they would occupy if seated, with a traceable, numbered ticket.

Seats cannot be locked up or down so fans can sit if they wish, and the standing areas cannot affect the view of other fans. Other areas of the site will remain full and fans are expected to be in these areas.

Pitches are already commonplace in the German Bundesliga and there are similar examples in the rest of Europe, the United States and Australia.

The necessary legislative amendments to the Football Spectators Act were submitted to the House of Representatives today (July 4).

