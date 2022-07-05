Halep underscores Grand Slam credentials with victory over Badosa





WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Simona Halep’s serve worked, her returns came in and the points piled up quickly. That’s a pretty good combination for a player who just made it to the Wimbledon quarter-finals by winning her 11th consecutive game at the All England Club, but says she’s still trying to play her best tennis and regain the confidence she has. lost when she was injured. “I’ve worked really hard for the past two, three months. I’m very happy with everything I’ve done,” said Halep, who won the Wimbledon Championship in 2019 but failed to defend her title last year due to a left calf injury. “I have gained the confidence. I really feel that this is my game. I push myself to do it as much as possible. I still want to improve.” It will be hard to beat Monday’s rendering at Center Court. Sixteenth-seeded Halep reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fifth time by beating fourth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2. She lost just eight points on her serve and saved the only break point she encountered. On the other side of the ball, the Romanian won 30 of the 55 points served by Badosa. “I was just missing,” Badosa said. “Some days it goes in line. And some days, like today, they all go out.” Halep’s next opponent is Amanda Anisimova. The 20th-seeded American eventually ended the debut of Harmony Tan, a French player who knocked out Serena Williams in the first round by winning 6-2, 6-3. Also on Monday, Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to face Elena Rybakina. 17th seeded Rybakina defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3. Halep is the only former Grand Slam champion left in the women’s tournament. In April, she started working with Patrick Mouratoglou, the former Williams coach. Halep injured her calf more than a year ago, forcing her to withdraw from the French Open and Wimbledon. She would have been the defending champion at the Grand Slam grass track last year as the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. Halep, 30, has said the injury prompted her to retire. That doesn’t seem to be being considered now. “It means a lot that I’m back in a quarter-final after struggling so much with injuries and confidence,” said Halep. “But, as I said, I work hard every day. I feel that if I do that, I will get better. Actually, I’m really happy with the way I play. I’m confident. to be in court.” With third-placed Ons Jabeur in the other half of the draw, Halep has the preference to get back into the final. First, however, she must get past Anisimova, the last American in the tournament. “I’m sure I can play tennis well again. But it will be a big challenge,” Halep said about her next match. “It’s the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. I’m ready and I’m looking forward to it.”

