Agnos named as collegiate national team team





GREENVILLE, NC Sophomore in East Carolina Zach Agnos has been officially added to the 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team roster that USA Baseball officials announced Tuesday afternoon. With his roster, Agnos becomes the fifth pirate in program history to be named in the Collegiate National Team’s final roster, after Jake Agnos (2018), Bryan Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019) and Carson Whisenhunt (2021). Sophomore in East Carolinahas been officially added to the 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team roster that USA Baseball officials announced Tuesday afternoon. With his roster, Agnos becomes the fifth pirate in program history to be named in the Collegiate National Team’s final roster, after Jake Agnos (2018), Bryan Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019) and(2021). Agnos, who will be joined by ninth year head coach Cliff Godwin will represent Team USA at Baseball Week Haarlem from July 8-15 at the Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands. For the second time in his career, Godwin will serve as third base and hitting coach for Red, White and Blue after his stint in 2018. The only two-way player on the team this summer, Agnos played in four games (three starts) hitting .125 (1-for-8) with a double, walk and hit by pitch. On the mound, he pitched in a pair of games and gave up one (earned) run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in two full innings (4.50 ERA). As one of three Pirates to start all 67 games in 2022, Agnos Baseball America and D1Baseball Second-Team All-America earned honors as utility players. The second-team ABCA All-Regional roster batted .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. He shared the lead in hits with Bryson Worrell and shared first in double (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec MakarewiczI † The resident of Haymarket, Va. led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished in a tie for third place with 10 multi-RBI games. At one point during the season (April 1 to May 15), he had reached base safely in 25 consecutive games. On the mound, he set a 3-0 record with three saves in 21 relief appearances. The righthander gave up only six runs (all earned) on 11 hits in 23.1 innings, while holding a team-best 2.31 ERA. He struckout 19 batters and walked only six with opponents to a composite average of .151. Agnos took victories against Elon (March 23) and South Florida (May 15 and 24), while making saves against Cincinnati (May 1), Virginia (June 4) and Texas (June 10). Team USA travels to the Netherlands on Wednesday and starts Baseball Week Haarlem on Saturday, July 9. The stars and stripes open against Japan at 8 a.m. ET and follow with matches against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curaçao to complete the group play. All games are streamed online viaBaseballSoftball.tv† The USA has participated in the Haarlem Baseball Week five times since 2000 and has won four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship during their most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in 2000, 2002 and 2008 editions and won a bronze medal in 2012.

