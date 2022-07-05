5th test: what went right for England, wrong for India…

Footage from day 5 of the rescheduled fifth and final test on Tuesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow celebrates after completing his second century of competition on Day 5 of the fifth and final Test in Birmingham on Tuesday. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who have made the pursuit of tricky targets in Test matches fashionable, put the famed Indian pace attack on the sword by imposing hundreds as England recorded their highest ever chase of 378 runs with minimal fuss to complete the five-game run. 2-2 to level Tuesday in Birmingham.

It is the fourth consecutive successful pursuit for England, having scored tricky goals of 278, 299, 296 against New Zealand in the fourth inning in the previous run.

For India, the shame was that they couldn’t defend their highest goal in the fourth inning.

When England were rocked by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah on the fourth afternoon, the two star batters did not waver from their game plan. The entire Indian attack, except Bumrah, looked pedestrian. All England needed were just under 20 overs to knock off the remaining 119 runs on the fifth morning.

More embarrassingly, England lost their runs in 76.4 overs, which isn’t even a full day and with a run rate of almost five runs per over (4.93).

IMAGE: Joe Root continued his golden run with the bat with his fifth century of the year. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Root (142 not out), who has been in even more sublime form since he resigned his captaincy, scored his 28th century and was involved in a 269 point uninterrupted tie with Bairstow (114 not out), whose ton count reached a dozen of this game.

Bairstow, who is in the form of his life, completed his first innings of 106 with an even more graceful century as Brendon McCullum’s philosophy of deflating teams on flat decks is currently working wonders.

IMAGE: A delighted Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow celebrate winning the fifth Test against India. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A cursory glance at statistical gold nuggets reveals the impact Bairstow and Root have made in England’s last four victories.

Root scored 11, 115 no out, 176, 3, 5, 86 no out, 5 and 142 no out in his last eight innings. Bairstow scored 1, 16, 8, 136, 162, 71 not out, 106 and 114 not out in the same series of games.

Both have been instrumental in three chases in the last four games.

IMAGE: Joe Root hits Shardul Thakur’s inverted paddle scoop for a six. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

This is India’s third consecutive Test match loss in a SENA country (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) after successive defeats to South Africa, but this will hurt more as they had a significant 132 run lead in the first innings.

The defeat would also significantly reduce India’s chances of finishing in the top two in the ICC World Test Championship table.

Bumrah in his first rendezvous as captain was very impressive despite the disappointing result, but what would hurt India badly is the tactics used by the team that had so many older players.

A team that set a goal of 378 could not possibly have started with a spread out field, the logic of which needs some explanation from head coach Rahul Dravid.

Since he took over, India has lost three out of four overseas tests and for a man who relies heavily on method and process, that’s not a great piece of statistic.

Bowling with deep extra cover, deep mid-wicket, deep fine leg only gave a negative impression of the strategy deployed on the fourth night.

The singles and doubles were easy to pick as none of the bowlers were able to settle down. It was imperative to keep one batter under a tight line at one end.

When the pressure dropped, the boundaries of both batters’ blades flowed. It wasn’t a typical ‘Bazball’ approach going for leather, but the opposition is bleeding with thousands of cuts, both practical and metaphorical.

The gaping holes in the field testified to a hollow strategy.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj reacts when hit by Joe Root in front of a border. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was throwing over the wicket the entire time, negating any chance to catch the batters for the wicket. Not once did he make an effort to attack the batters and look for a few wickets.

And to make matters worse, India’s third and fourth pacesetters — Mohammed Siraj (15-0-98-0) and Shardul Thakur (11-0-65-0) — barely impressed. They were guilty of bowling too short or too full.

The English reached a total of 50 boundaries — 48 fours and two sixs and ran 158 runs in singles, doubles and triples.

Virat Kohli’s presence on the pitch is impressive, but perhaps it’s time to ask whether his aggressive stance on the pitch and rubbing the opponent in the wrong way proves to be counterproductive, as happened in this test match.

Without any provocation, he threw harsh words at Bairstow and the result was for all to see.

Ian Bishop called it akin to poking a bear, while Virender Sehwag tweeted in his inimitable style that before Kohli’s sleds, Bairstow “pounded like Pujara” and after his unsavory engagement, the Englishman morphed into “Pant.”

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow hit his fourth century in the last five Test innings — his sixth Test hundred of the year. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

There may also be some serious discussion about why Ravichandran Ashwin was ignored and Shardul Thakur was preferred for this match.

Ashwin and his stuff could have worked against offensive batters, but hindsight is always a good teacher.

In the Indian batting formation, Shubman Gill appears to be more suited to a middle position rather than opening the innings, requiring a tighter technique.

Both Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer may also find it difficult to stay relevant in this foreign competition setup.

Iyer struggled against a short pass despite being in the Indian lineup for some time. Battle coach Vikram Rathour has not been able to heal much.

The Fab Four — Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Kohli — are in danger of losing one member, as Kohli’s dwindling profits with the bat over the past three years remain a major concern.

Root hitting the winning run with a daring reverse sweep was symbolic than ever, rubbing Kohli’s wounds.