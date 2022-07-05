Portland Trail Blazers Owner Says Team Not For Sale





Portland Trail Blazers interim general manager Joe Cronin, left, team owner Jody Allen, center, and president of operations Dewayne Hankins, right, claps during the introduction of players for an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Portland, Oregon, Friday, 4 February 2022. Craig Mitchelldyer / AP As the rumors circulate, Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen has made a clear statement about the franchise’s near future: It’s not for sale. At least not now, and not in the near future. As president of both the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, my long-term focus is on building championship teams that our communities are proud of, Allen wrote in a statement released Tuesday. Like my brother Paul, I trust and expect our leaders and coaches to build winning teams that deliver results on and off the field and on the field. As we mentioned before, neither team is for sale and no sales talks are taking place. The future of Portland’s NBA team has felt uncertain since the death of its previous owner, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, four years ago. In early June, several news outlets reported that Nike co-founder Phil Knight was leading a consortium that had made an offer to buy the Blazers for $2 billion. NBA President Adam Silver had already said in June that Jody Allen would have to sell the team at some point. In her statement on Tuesday, Allen said that point could be decades in the future. It can take 10 to 20 years for an estate of this size and complexity to be completed. There is no predetermined timeline according to which the teams should be sold, she wrote. Until then, my focus and that of our teams is on winning. Since the NBA free spell began last week, the Blazers have signed restricted free agent Anfernee Simons to a four-year extension, upgraded center Jusuf Nurkic to a four-year contract again, and brought center Drew Eubanks back for a one-year term. . contract. None of those deals are supposed to be enough to vastly improve the Trail Blazers; they finished 27-55 this season and ranked 13th in the Western Conference. According to several news outlets, the Blazers have also signed former Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II to a three-year contract.

