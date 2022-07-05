When does it start, how to watch and what to expect in St Andrews

This year’s Open will attract a record attendance of 290,000 people in St Andrews, Scotland, according to organizers.

The attendance will break the previous record set in 2000 when Tiger Woods won the tournament in front of 239,000 spectators.

The news that this will be the biggest championship ever hosted is a phenomenal achievement and reminds us of the enduring appeal of golf, said Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Organizers said they had received more than 1.3 million requests in the ticket vote, leading to the highest number of tickets issued to fans.

When is it?

The 150th edition of The Open will take place July 10-17 at the Old Course, St Andrews.

What time will it start?

The early starters will leave around 6am for the first round, although confirmed start times will be released closer to the event.

What TV channel is it on?

The 150th Open will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. You can also bookmark this page and follow Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of all four days.

Latest news

Tiger Woods has confirmed he has withdrawn from the US Open in a bid to be fit for the Open in St Andrews.

He sat out the US Open at Brookline – which was won by Matt Fitzpatrick – but hopes a break will enable him to fulfill his playing commitments at both the JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick on July 4-5 and St Andrews , with the Open kicking off on July 10.

I have previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for big championship golf, Woods posted on Twitter.

What happened last year?

Collin Morikawa stopped a late rise from Jordan Spieth to win at Royal St George’s, with the imperious American finishing 15-under.

Telegraph Sport’s golf correspondent James Corrigan described Morikawa as “unbreakable, unmatchable and incredible” after adding the Open Championship to the US PGA title he collected in 2020.

If anyone has any doubts about this Californian’s class, remember that he didn’t turn pro until June 2019 and this was only his eighth major – and only Bobby Jones has won two faster.

What are the last chances?

Rory McIlroy 10/1

McIlroy shot a nine-under 63 in the first round of the 2010 Open in St Andrews before being ravaged by high winds on Friday. His length from the tee makes the Old Course a close match, and McIlroy enjoys a very consistent 2022. The Northern Irishman is in first place for Strokes Gained Tee to Green on the PGA Tour this season, recently won in Canada and finished in the top eight at all three majors this season. Just one Claret Jug to his credit, won over a receptive Hoylake in 2014, where The Open returns next year.

Jon Rahm 11/1

Last year’s US Open champion has had a fairly quiet season, despite a win in Mexico filled with suggestions that have let him down. His ball-smashing numbers remain top of the class, warming up to The Open with T-11 and T-3 finishes in his last two outings. Featured prominently in the US Open at Brookline before fading slightly on the final day. Will be well aware that Spaniard Seve Ballesteros claimed one of his three Opens at St Andrews.

Justin Thomas 12/1

Played fantastic golf in 2022 with eight top 10 finishes, including winning his second major at the US PGA Championship in May. His iron play is fantastic, although his putts can be streaky and the odd destructive drive lurk. Not a great open form but considered a good wind player who can fly his approach shots in multiple ways.

Scottie Scheffler 14/1

No surprises to see the World No. 1 and Masters champion so prominently. Only made one Open appearance but that resulted in a T-8 finish at the quirky Royal St George’s last year which bodes well. No significant weaknesses in singing. Scheffler was understandably quiet in the weeks after Augusta, but has come second at Colonial and the US Open at Brookline.

Collin Morikawa 18/1

The defending champion after a stunning performance at Sandwich, Morikawa endured a disappointing year in which his short game was not up to par. That enviable iron game remains a strength though, with top-five finishes at the Masters and US Open proving he can be a real threat on the toughest layouts. St Andrews may not be that punishable.

Matt Fitzpatrick 20/1

His win at the US Open may have come as a surprise to casual observers, but the Englishman has played fantastic golf all year and is in the top 25 for all Strokes Gained categories on the PGA Tour. Improved distance and running left fairways should make length no problem, and his chipping and putting is excellent. Like Morikawa, he may prefer a more demanding test than a St Andrews course yielding birdies, weather permitting.