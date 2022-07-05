ELK’S COMMENTS: Back in the victory column, Edmonton Elks focused on Calgary

Photo by Larry Wong † Post media, file

Article content At 1-3, the Edmonton Elks know very well how far they have to go this season.

Article content Still, there’s something to be said about opening the week of prep Monday after getting their first taste of victory this year, 29-25, over the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats. You sit there and you could be kicking yourself in the past two weeks for all the mistakes you made for not giving yourself a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter, said Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones. And then, the other night, we did just enough. I mean, we were three down with a minute and 40 seconds to go, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves. It took a timely turnover in the form of a fumble by Ticats quarterback Dane Evans, who was picked up and made his way back into the end zone by Elks cornerback Jalen Collins for the game-winning touchdown.

Article content We had to force a fumble, but we did the things it took to win the game, said Jones, whose record improved to 54-40 in his fifth season at the helm of a CFL club. And so, don’t ignore the fact that this is a tough place to play. Short week, traveling to the east coast, there were a lot of things that were against the football team. A rookie young Canadian kid who started out as a quarterback and he did a really good job going into a hostile environment and we came out with a win. Tre Ford, for his part, made his first pro start in Edmonton’s first win of the season when he returned east to play for friends and family, completing 15 of 26 passes for 159 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while he rushed six times for a game-high 61 yards.

Article content But he was quick to point out that last weeks results won’t affect Thursday’s game against the visiting Calgary Stampeders (7 p.m., TSN, ESPN+, 630 CHED). I feel like it’s been about the same, Ford said of Monday’s practice compared to previous losses. We don’t want to let the highlights get too high, so I don’t think we’d go to the cinema to celebrate or anything. We went in, looked at our mistakes, what we were doing wrong. Obviously, recognizing what we’ve done well so that we continue to do those things well. But focus more on the things we’ve done wrong so we can correct them and just get better as a football team. Some of his more experienced teammates were more than happy to see the weekly conversation topic turn to winning rather than taking another loss.

Article content That’s what we play for, win, right? said Elks left tackle Tony Washington. We are looking for that one and it felt good to get it. That’s the confidence boost we need this week, especially against Calgary. That certainly boosts morale here. So that was what we needed. DANCIN IRISH The post-sack combat role may be a thing of the past around Commonwealth Stadium and has been losing favor since the departure of creator, current Montreal Alouettes defensive tackle, Almondo Sewell. In the meantime, have there been attempts to find a suitable replacement who can forget the cartwheel attempt by the hulking defensive tackle Jake Ceresna, who clearly hadn’t tried to execute the move in full blocks before taking the field in front of a live audience?

Article content But defensive end Thomas Costigan may have just taken the cake on Saturday, putting in some fancy footwork after knocking out Ticats quarterback Dane Evans. Coach (Demetrious) Maxie likes us doing the (role), Costigan said of his defensive coach, who has been an assistant at Edmonton since 2016 and is the only member of the staff to return from last year. He says that’s something from Edmonton, so a lot of D-Line guys like to do that. I like to do my Irish dance. I think it’s funny and a tribute to my family. You may never know from the TSN broadcast where, for lack of a better term, jig took center stage, but Costigan never had any formal dance training. Be it Irish or not. I’ve never actually danced Irish, but all my female cousins ​​have, and I’ve learned to watch them, Costigan said. And it was fun for me to mimic them, so it’s fun if I do it out there. So far, Costigans dance card has a few sacks in the season to lead the Elks, who are currently fourth in the overall standings with seven. Calgary is tied for fifth place with six sacks. In and out: FB Tanner Green had to leave Saturday’s game early with a core muscle injury and did not practice on Monday. Nor was OL Cole Nelson (hand) LB Adam Konar (knee) unable to finish Saturday’s game, but saw limited participation in Monday’s practice along with WR Charles Nelson (knee) and DL Malik Tyne (elbow). Email: [email protected] On Twitter: @GerryModdejonge

