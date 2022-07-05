Free, Carpenter and Curran Earn WGCA All-American Scholar Honors





Women’s golf | 5-7-2022 15:37:00 hours MINNEAPOLIS — Three members of the University of Minnesota women’s golf team were named WGCA All-American Scholars Tuesday morning. Senior for the second consecutive year Joanne Free and juniors Emma Timmerman and Grace Curran have earned this honor. While they remained committed to academics throughout the year, each of the three played in all 10 tournaments this season, with a total of 84 rounds of golf between the three. Free, Carpenter and Curran each finished in the top four for the lowest average round score at the end of this season. “We are proud of recruiting and mentoring real student athletes into our program. I am so proud of these three young ladies for all they have accomplished in the past year.” head coach Rhyl Brinsmead said. “Balancing high-level academics and the demands of a duel season sport is a testament to their sacrifice and focus.” In her senior year at the University of Minnesota, Free earned a cumulative GPA of 3.92 while working on her master’s degree in youth development leadership. In addition to being named a WGCA All-American Scholar this year, she also earned the honor last year along with Academic All-Big Ten, contributing to an impressive collegiate resume. The Gullane, Scotland native finished her career with the sixth lowest average in Gophers women’s golf history. Carpenter, who was also named Academic All-Big Ten this year, adds academic honor to her success on the golf course during her junior season. While pursuing her bachelor’s degree in journalism, Carpenter achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.82 during the past academic year. She was also recognized for her spring coursework after receiving a Midwest Emmy Student Production Award for Sports Story or Segment. This season, Carpenter set new career records in low round score (69), tournament finish (T-10) and tournament score (213). In a repeat of last year, Curran has been awarded the All-American Scholar honors, as well as the Academic All-Big Ten in 2021-22. Curran finished her junior year with a cumulative GPA of 3.51 while working on her bachelor’s degree in marketing. While devoting herself to her studies this year, she also set new career records in low round (68), tournament finish (T-6) and tournament scoring (219 scored twice). It was a successful year for many Minnesota student athletes, both athletically and academically, as the Maroon and Gold earned a total of 331 Academic All-Big Ten honors for the 2021-22 academic year.

