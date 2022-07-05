Girls Development vs Cheshire July 4, 2022





The development team’s first away game together and it was a long drive to Stockport for the return against Cheshire. The course looked like a batting paradise and stand-in skipper Kady Fuller didn’t hesitate to hit first after winning the toss. Zoe Boucherat and Daisy Carter, a new opening partnership, got off to a steady start with 30 in the first 9 overs. Boucherat picked up where she left off in the last game and made big improvements in her at bat. The hard work over the winter and all the 1-on-1 coaching sessions among the Derbyshire coaches has paid off. However, Zoe was the first to fall, and Skipper Fuller shortly thereafter, albeit a controversial one. 3 downstairs for the drinks and Daisy Carter decided to take it upon herself to lead from the front. In an effort to bring the charge back to the Cheshire bowlers, there were some aggressive pulls and an extravagant reverse switch going to the boundary, leaving Coaches Pete Boot and Lauren Tuffrey jumping hysterically over the other side of the ground. Scenes that no one needs to see anymore! Carter, still trying to be positive, lost her wicket, bringing Grace Smith and May Brown together. Both tried to show much-needed intent when the innings started to falter. However, Brown gave her wicket away by lobing a catch backwards square, Ruby Nobeebaccus, in her first appearance of the season, broke off a right to cover and after knocking out Rachel Parr, Smith did the same until half way through. The innings ended disastrously with another run, as Derbyshire finished with 83 all-out. A well underpowered performance with the bat on a field that was there to make runs. Kady did well during the break and gathered the team, they all went to the field and were determined to give it their all. Despite their best efforts and best efforts, the Cheshire batters made the total with 20 overs and 10 wickets in hand. Despite the margin of defeat, there is plenty to learn and work on for the girls ahead of their next game against Staffordshire.

