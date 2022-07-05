



Robert Griffin III hasn’t taken an NFL snap in 19 months, but the former first-round quarterback is keeping his options open for a return to the league. Griffin, now a football commentator for ESPN at age 32, told: Christopher Williams of KWTX in Waco, Texas this weekend that he remains in football form in case he gets a call to come back. “I’m ready to go now,” RGIII said. “I train every day. I toss and train. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I do those things. Yeah, it’s a little harder when you’re flying around doing stuff in front of TV, but when if you really want something, you make it work. “So if I get that call this year, next year or five years from now, I’ll be ready to play.” Griffin, the second overall pick of the 2012 draft, bounced from Washington to Cleveland and finally to Baltimore over the course of a turbulent nine-year career with the pros. He spent the last three seasons backing up Lamar Jackson with the Ravens, but was eventually ousted in that capacity by Tyler Huntley. The last Griffin was seen on the field, starting on a Wednesday afternoon in December 2020 in lieu of a COVID-ravaged Jackson, completing seven passes for 33 yards and a pick, while rushing to 68 yards on seven attempts in a 19-year-old. 14 Ravens loss to the Steelers. He left the game with a hamstring injury, was placed on an injured reserve shortly afterwards and has not played down since. If a spot opens up for Griffin on an NFL roster in 2022 (or 2027), the QB is ready to get back below the middle. But as RGIII explained, he feels just as comfortable calling the game from the sidelines. “I still love to play,” Griffin said, “but right now I’m just focused on doing my best as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can.”

