Tickets for the West Indies v India series now on sale!





Advanced Sales Available for Trinidad, St. Kitts and Florida Matches ST JOHNS, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that online ticket sales have gone live via the new WINDIES TICKETS service for the West Indies vs India CG United ODI Series and the T20I Series starting Friday, July 22. Fans can pre-purchase at tickets.windiestickets.com taking advantage of special offers on their mobile devices or computers and avoiding the need to travel or queue at the cash registers. There are different ticket prices available across the venues. For the return of West Indian cricket to the Queens Park Oval for the three-match CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series, tickets start at US$35/TT$250 for the 1st and 2nd CG United ODIs Friday, July 22 and Sunday 24 July. For the 3rd CG United ODI, prices start at US$30/TT$200. The world famous Trini Posse (@TriniPosseTT) will bring his unique atmosphere and all the vibes to their Party Stand for all three games with tickets including premium drinks; prices start from US$75/TT$500 for women and US$90/TT$600 for men. All three CG United ODIs are day games starting at 9:30am. The T20 International (T20I) Series of five matches kicks off on July 29 at Trinidad’s Brian Lara Cricket Academy, where history will be made with the first-ever West India men’s international to be played at the venue. Ticket prices start from US$20/TT$150 for mounds and grounds with standard seats for US$35/TT$250 and premium seats behind the bowler’s arm for US$45/TT$300. Tribe Carnival (@Carnival Tribe) will create their first-ever West Indies Party Stand with drinks and live entertainment to celebrate this historic event. Party Stand tickets can be pre-purchased from US$74 / TT$500. Warner Park, St. Kitts will host the 2nd and 3rd T20Is with fans returning to international competitions for the first time since pre-pandemic. Tickets to the site are only US$15/EC$40 with grandstand seating for US$30/EC$80. For all Caribbean locations, child tickets (aged 16 or under) and seniors can purchase half-price tickets for each seat category. The final 4th and 5th T20Is to decide the Series will see the West Indies return to Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, as CWI continues to increase accessibility for the West Indian diaspora to follow the team, especially as we build at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, in the Caribbean and the US. Ticket prices start from US$65 for mounds, with grandstand benches, grandstand seats and covered seats available up to a price of US$205 (including state taxes). All tickets are subject to a US$5 booking fee. Up to 750 VIP Hospitality tickets are also on sale at an air-conditioned stand with all-inclusive food and drinks. Finally, a limited number of just over 500 parking passes are available for $50 each to ensure you can park within the location. For all matches, a maximum of 4 tickers per person can be purchased per match day. The highly anticipated Series between two of the most exciting teams in the world of cricket is in high demand. Fans can guarantee their seats at tickets.windiestickets.com or via www.windiescricket.com/tickets safe in the knowledge that they’ve booked their tickets before the box office opens later this month. Fans can watch live on ESPN Caribbean and listen to live radio commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans in India can watch the series on FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans. This is the very first India series to be live on the platform as they also create innovative content for deeper fan engagement. Party Stands Available for Trinidad – CLICK HERE VIP Pitch- Side Hospitality Options for Florida – CLICK HERE India tour through the West Indies July 22: 1st CG United ODI Queens Park Oval, Trinidad. Local start time 9:30am/8:30am Jamaica July 24: 2nd CG United ODI Queens Park Oval. Local start time 9:30am/8:30am Jamaica July 27: 3rd CG United ODI Queens Park Oval. Local start time 9:30am/8:30am Jamaica 29 Jul 29: 1st T20I Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. Local start time 10:30/09:30 Jamaica August 1: 2nd T20I Warner Park, St Kitts. Local start time 10:30am / 9:30am Jamaican Time August 2: 3rd T20I Warner Park. Local start time 10:30am / 9:30am Jamaican Time August 6: 4th T20I Broward County Stadium, Florida. Local start time 10:30/09:30 Jamaica August 7: 5th T20I Broward County Stadium. Local start time 10:30/09:30 Jamaica

