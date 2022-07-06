Sports
The Wright stuff? Mavs attacker hopes to ‘speed up the clock’ in the summer league
They say history is destined to repeat itself, and we’ve seen it happen many times.
Mavericks forward Moses Wright lived through it. And he’s hoping for his own personal DJ vu moment, starting with the Mavericks Summer League action this week.
He just hopes it doesn’t take so long to duplicate his past basketball success stories.
The Mavericks roster of 14 players looking to earn invites to fall to training camp in September met for the first time on Tuesday. They open the Summer Games in Las Vegas against Chicago on Friday (3 p.m.). It will be the first of at least five games in the 2022 NBA Summer League.
And for Wright, this is the start of an important year in his professional life.
Wright is coming from a rookie season in which he played just three NBA games. That’s three more than he played for the varsity team in his first two years of high school.
But by the time he was a senior, not only did he make the varsity team, he averaged 21.5 points and 13.5 rebounds and earned a scholarship from Raleigh, NC, to play at Georgia Tech.
Same story in college.
As a freshman at Georgia Tech, he averaged just 3.6 points and 3.4 rebounds on a 13-19 team.
By the time he was senior, the Yellow Jackets went 17-9, making the NCAA tournament for the first time in 11 seasons. Wright averaged 17.4 points and 8 rebounds. As a senior, he shot 53.2 percent of the field. As a freshman, he had shot 30.7 percent. He not only increased his shooting percentage, but also his scoring, rebounds, assists, 3-point percentage and minutes played in all four seasons at Georgia Tech.
So, does Wright see a similar growth curve in store as he tries to climb the admittedly rougher NBA ladder from his sophomore season?
He hopes so, but with a twist.
I hope to get out of there, where it will take three or four years, because I don’t want to wait, Wright said after practice on Tuesday. This is my second year, let’s cut it in half. The first year I sat back, really learning. This year I’m coming for what I have to come for.
I have to speed up the clock at some point. I’ve seen the progress (in high school and college). I do not wanna wait. There’s an open roster spot here, so I’m fighting for that.
Wright, 6-8 and 225 pounds, may have only played three games in his rookie season, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t full of promise and success.
He averaged over 19 points and nine rebounds in 29 G-League games, some with the Agua Caliente Clippers, some with the Texas Legends in Frisco.
Mavericks assistant coach Gregg St. Jean, who will be coaching the summer squad for the next 12 days, said it’s clear Wright has NBA capabilities that the Mavericks hope to leverage not just in Las Vegas, but next season as well.
Moses had a phenomenal year in the G-League, St. Jean said. First team all G-League, so that’s pretty good in your first year. I think the most important thing is to get used to the NBA speed and NBA size. He is a versatile defender and clearly a versatile attacking player.
Wright proves to be one of the Mavericks’ heavy lifters during the summer league, along with second-round draftee Jaden Hardy and a few newcomers with modest NBA experience, Jalen Lecque and Miye Oni.
His strategy for standing out in Las Vegas?
I want to be the most dominant big (man) there is, he said. Whether it’s talking, rebounding, defensive presence, whatever I do, just be dominant in what I do.
Wright said there were two keys the coaching staff wanted to pass on to the players when summer practice began: work hard and be selfless.
They can also be keys to speeding up history that may repeat itself.
BRIEF: Josh Green is entering his third season but will not be part of the Summer League roster. However, he will be in Las Vegas where he is training. I wasn’t completely involved in Josh’s summer plan, but what I do know is that Josh has already worked very hard this summer, St. Jean said. He was one of those guys who had a really big chip on his shoulder after our playoff run and has had a phenomenal summer so far. He’s going out with us in Las Vegas. Which is going to be great. We were looking forward to seeing him as well as some of our other players on the roster. But his summer plan has been pretty strict so far. Green did not participate in the Australian national team’s activities this summer. † † The Mavericks practice Wednesday and Thursday at Biosteel’s practice facility before heading to Las Vegas for Friday’s 3 p.m. game with the Bulls.
Twitter: @ESefko
