Monday Qualifying: Barbasol Championship





Here’s a capsule look at this week’s Barbasol Championship open qualifiers… Maclain Huge (8-under 64) Residence: Lovettsville, Virginia

alma mater: Virginia Tech

PGA TOUR begins: 0 Last name is pronounced HEW-ghee Comments: Spent time on GPro Tour, Minor League Golf Tour and Florida Professional Golf Tour in pursuit of his professional golf dreams, among other tours Missed cut in lone Korn Ferry Tour starts at 2016 LECOM Health Challenge, in which he also qualified Monday Won 2015 Virginia State Amateur defeated Mark Lawrence, Jr., 4 and 3, in the 36-hole final Played collegiately at Virginia Tech along with two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Trevor Cone started the game at age 4 after watching golf on TV saw and was intrigued. The first club was a sawed-off 7-iron with electrical tape wrapped around the grip; he would hit balls around his family’s 75-acre sheep pasture. Nathan Petronzio (8-under 64) Residence: Bee Cave, Texas

alma mater: SMU (ascending junior)

PGA TOUR begins: 1

Cuts made: 0

Best PGA TOUR Finish: MC, 2022 John Deere Classic Comments: Made his PGA TOUR debut last week John Deere Classic with close friend and SMU teammate Justin Thompson in the pocket; Thompson drove more than 15 hours from Texas to the Quad Cities Was named 2021 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year Won 2022 American Athletic Conference individual title by a three-round total of 13-under at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida, long-time host location for second phase of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School; also helped SMU to the AAC team title. Shooter Wiebe (7-under 65) Age: 33

Residence: Denver, Colorado

alma mater: University of San Diego

PGA TOUR begins: 2

Cuts made: 0

Best PGA TOUR Finish: MC, 2010 Farmers Insurance Open/2016 Fortinet Championship Comments: Has made a Korn Ferry Tour start five times in addition to two previous TOUR appearances. His father Mark Wiebe won the PGA TOUR twice (1985 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill; 1986 John Deere Classic) in addition to five PGA TOUR Champions wins Was named Colorado Golf Association Player of the Year 2010 Served as an assistant pro for three years Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, in addition to a stint in the financial sector. Overcame an arm injury to resume his professional golf career. Daniel Wetterich (6-under 66; advanced through playoff) Age: 25

Residence: Cincinnati, Ohio

alma mater: Ohio state

PGA TOUR begins: 2

Cuts made: 0

Best PGA TOUR Finish: MC, 2020 The Honda Classic/2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic Comments: Has conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T135 in the final phase of Q-School last fall; made a start in 2022 at Visit Knoxville Open (MC) Played three seasons at Ohio State, graduated in 2019 with a degree in finance, after a year playing with Xavier in his hometown, Won 2019 Robert Kepler Intercollegiate at Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), venue of the Korn Ferry Tours Nationwide Childrens Hospital Championship Cousin Brett Wetterich won the 2006 AT&T Byron Nelson in addition to three Korn Ferry Tour titles and represented the United States at the 2006 Ryder Cup.

