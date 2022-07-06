Tiger Woods says he didn’t want to jeopardize Open chances by playing US Open too

Tiger Woods had planned to compete in the US Open last month, but problems with his surgically repaired right leg prevented him from competing in the third major of the season.

Woods said he skipped the US Open because he didn’t want to jeopardize his chances of playing in the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews, which starts July 14.

“The plan was to play the US Open, but I was physically unable to do that,” Woods told reporters on Tuesday at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Ireland. “Physically I couldn’t have done that. I had some leg problems and that would have jeopardized this tournament, so there’s no reason to do that.”

Woods’ 15 major championships include three wins at The Open, including wins at the Old Course at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005.

“This is a pretty historic Open that we’re going to play,” Woods said. “I’m lucky enough to be part of the previous champions who won there, and I want to play there again, and I don’t know when they will ever go back, while I’m still able to compete at a high level level. I want to be able to give it at least one more time at a high level.”

Woods has not played in an official event since he retired after 54 holes at the PGA Championship in Southern Hills on May 22. He scored a 9-over 79 in the third round, his worst score at a PGA Championship.

Woods, 46, has only played in two official events since he was seriously injured in a car accident outside Los Angeles on February 23, 2021. He finished 47th at the Masters in April.

“Yeah, it’s been worth it,” Woods said. “It’s been hard. I’ve had some very hard days and some days [in] getting off the couch is quite a task, and that’s just the way it is. As I said, I am very grateful for all the support I have received, my treatment staff, all my surgeons who are repairing this leg and [functioning]†

“So I have my own two legs, which… I’m not going to take it for granted anymore, some people do. But people who have come close or lost a limb understand what I’m saying, but you struggle for days and you also have great days and at first they aren’t what they used to be that’s for sure but they are great days where i can spend time with my kids and do things they can do at a slightly slower pace but i can still do it with them.”

Woods said he wasn’t sure how much longer he would be able to play competitive golf. He finished 77-74, finishing 7th overall and tied for 39th at the 36-hole pro-am in Ireland.

‘I don’t know. I really don’t,’ he said. “If you had asked me last year if I would play golf again, all my surgeons would have said no. But here I am playing two major championships this year. I will always be able to play golf, whether it’s this leg or someone else’s leg or false leg or different body parts placed or fused together. I will always be able to play. Now if you say you play at the championship level, well, that window is definitely not as long as I’d like it to be.”