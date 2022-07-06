US Womens National Team Open 2022 Concacaf W Championship 2-0 win over Haiti

MONTERREY, Mexico (July 4, 2022) The US Womens National Team kicked off the Concacaf W Championship with a solid 3-0 win over Haiti on a blazing hot Monday night at Estadio Universitario. Striker Alex Morgan scored twice before halftime and striker Midge Purce added another at the end of the second as the US began their quest to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup and the 2024 Olympics on Independence Day.

The USWNT will continue Group A play on Thursday, July 7, when they face Jamaica (7:00 PM ET, Paramount+ and ViX) and conclude the round-robin phase against Mexico on Monday, July 11 (10:00 PM ET)

Morgan scored her 116th and 117th international goals to record her 29th multi-goal game in her career, the third best in US history. She has now scored 21 goals in 21 USWNT qualifiers and has scored in the last five consecutive Concacaf qualifiers she played in, a streak dating back to 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Purce – one of eight American players to make her qualifying debut – scored her first goal in qualifying and fourth in her career.

With the shutout, the USWNT has now left 29 consecutive clean sheets in qualifiers. The last goal against Mexico was on November 5, 2010 against Mexico.

The scorching 99 degrees at kick-off made it difficult for both teams throughout the 90 minutes, but it was Haiti that faced the first threat of the game in the seventh minute. Forward Sherly Jeudy lifted in a free kick from 30 meters above the American defense. Haitian defender Kethna Louis got her head on the ball and shot it just past the right post, but in a tournament using Video Assistant Referees for the first time, she would probably have been called offside had the ball entered the net.

The VAR checks would not turn out in favor of the US that night, as two American goals and a likely penalty were correctly brushed aside for offside, and a red card given to Roselord Borgella was somehow withdrawn and canceled. yellow despite her cleat challenge to Kelley Ohara’s belly.

The USA kept their cool and almost took the lead in the 11th minute when Sophia Smiths moved from the right wing to the nearest post to find Morgan, who had stepped back to return a header that rattled off the crossbar.

The breakthrough came five minutes later when Morgan this time knocked off a Mallory Pughs cross from the right wing with a dexterous heel move that snuck near the post for her first USWNT goal since October 26, 2021. Morgan would double the lead halfway through. on a fantastic header from seven meters.

A determined Haitian side held the collective head high and did create threats. In the 27th, the capable Melchie Dumornay shot in the penalty after a clever transfer on top of the penalty and dribbled to American goalkeeper Casey Murphy, who came off her line and interrupted the shot about seven yards from the goal.

Minutes later, Dumornay again fell through the middle and then went on to play Nrilia Mondsir in the right side of the box. She took a hit and tripped into the box by sliding American defender Emily Fox. The referee did not hesitate to point to the dot and the VAR confirmed the call. Borgella stepped up to take the penalty, but her well-hit shot hit the left post and came right back at her. As soon as she touched the ball, the umpire blew the game dead.

VAR would come into play three more times in the second half. Morgan shot into a clinical finish from a tight angle to the left of the penalty area, but the goal was brushed aside after VAR showed she was offside.

In the 58e minute, Pugh was knocked down in the penalty area by Jennifer Limage for a 100% penalty, but VAR showed Pugh was offside when she received the ball, so no penalty was awarded.

The US continues to create chances and had a huge lead in possession against a Haiti team that played a very low 4-2-4 defense block, making it difficult for the US to find room in the attacking third. In the 62nd minute, a nice combination between Pugh and Morgan set up 59e minute substitute Ashley Sanchez, but her shot from the right flew through the penalty area and rolled wide.

Fifteen minutes later, American midfielder Andi Sullivan slid a perfectly weighted ball to Sanchez, who sent it across the penalty area to the left to Megan Rapinoe, who had come in in the 74.e minute. Rapinoe held off her target, turned and lifted a beautiful chip to the far post that set Midge Purce aside with a first finish. The VAR would be consulted again and Rapinoe was deemed offside when she got the first pass.

After Purce had another chance, nicely saved by Haitian goalkeeper Lara Larco, she finally lost an opportunity in the 84th minute, finishing a poorly cleared ball from 12 yards to the final margin.

Score summary:

USA – Alex Morgan (Mallory Pugh), 16th minute: A 12-pass sequence ended with Pugh receiving the ball on the right. After parting, Pugh sent a low cross to Morgan, who slicked the ball to the nearest post for her 116th USWNT goal of her career. VS 1, YOU HAVE 0

USA – Alex Morgan (Kelley OHara), 23rd minute: Pughs’ free kick was cleared by the Haitian defence, but American defender Alana Cook collected the ball and played a simple ball back to OHara, who raised her left foot to lift a cross into the penalty area. Morgan followed back and headed it from seven yards over Haitian goalkeeper Lara Larco and under the crossbar to double the lead. VS 2, YOU HAVE 0

USA – Midge Purce, 84th minute: After Midfielder Kristie Mewis won a ball down the left wing, she stepped and tapped a cross into the area that was headed away by central defender Kethna Louis. The ball fell to Purce, who took a touch to put her right foot up and buried a low shot from 12 yards for her fourth career goal. VS 3, YOU HAVE 0

Additional notes:

Sophia Smith, Emily Fox, Alana Cook, Casey Murphy, Sofia Huerta, Ashley Sanchez, Kristie Mewis and Midge Purce—all but Mewis under 20 caps—made their first-ever appearances for the USWNT in a World Cup or Olympic qualifier.

Murphy earned her sixth career cap and her fourth appearance in 2022. Murphy, who earned her first cap with the USWNT just seven months ago in a 3-0 win over Australia in Sydney on November 27, has now five clean sheets in her career. six career caps.

Cook made her seventh start of 2022 in her 11th international overall appearance.

Smith, the youngest player in this starting XI at age 21, took her 17th overall.

Fox earned her 15th cap for the US and has now played in 11 of the US’s 12 games since the October 2021 FIFA period, making 10 starts during that period. No player has appeared in more matches for the US in the past 10 months.

Becky Sauerbrunn captained the USWNT for the 33rd time in its 204th international appearance. This was Sauerbrunn’s 18th start and 19th cap for the US at a Concacaf qualifier event, having played in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and the Olympic qualifiers in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

This was the fourth time Cook and Sauerbrunn started center back together. They recently started together in the USA’s 3-0 win over Colombia on June 25.

OHara earned her 155th cap, finishing in a tie with Michelle Akers and Christen Press for 22nd on the USWNT’s all-time caps list. Ohara is participating in her sixth Concacaf qualifier, having played in the Olympic qualifier in 2012, 2016 and 2020 and in the World Cup qualifier in 2014 and 2018. She has one goal and four assists in 16 qualifiers.

OHara registered her 21st career assist and second of 2022 on Morgan’s first goal.

Mallory Pugh became the 49th player in USWNT history to reach 75 caps. At 24 years and 66 days old, she is the youngest player to reach the milestone since Heather OReilly did so in 2008 at the age of 23. This was Pugh’s 10th overall in Concacaf qualifiers and her first since 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The assist on Alex Morgan’s first goal was Pugh’s team-leading sixth assist of 2022. Pugh’s six assists are the most equal for her in a calendar year with the USWNT, having previously hit the target in 2018 and 2019.

Lindsey Horan earned her 112th cap when she competed in her fourth consecutive qualifying event for the US, after appearing in the Olympic qualifier in 2016, the World Cup qualifier in 2018 and again the Olympic qualifier in 2020.

This was Morgan’s first multi-goal game since scoring a hat-trick against Paraguay on September 21, 2021.

The USWNT is now at 70-0-10 (WLD) in games where Alex Morgan scores.

Midfielder Andi Sullivan made her seventh start of 2022 in her 29th international appearance in the overall standings. This was Sullivan’s second appearance for the US in a Concacaf qualifier event, starting and playing the full 90 minutes against Panama in the 2020 Olympic qualifier.

Megan Rapinoe earned her 190th cap and 24th all-time appearance in a qualifier. Only Carli Lloyd (35) and Abby Wambach (28) have more. Christie Pearce Rampone also with 24 qualifying appearances.

-US WOMEN S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Contest:Haiti vs. United States Womenthe national team

Date:July 4, 2022

Contest: Concacaf W Championship

Location: University Stadium of Nuevo Leon; Saint NicholasLos Garza, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Presence: 5.345

kick off: 7pm ET (6pm local)

Weather:96 degrees; sunny

Score Summary: 1 2 F

United States 2 1 3

TWO 0 0 0

United States Alex Morgan (Mallory Pugh) 16e minute

VS Alex Morgan (Kelley Ohara) 23

American Midge Purce 84

Lineups:

UNITED STATES: 18 Casey Murphy; 5-Kelley OHara (8-Sofia Huerta, 68), 4-Becky Sauerbrunn (Capt.), 3-Alana Cook, 19-Emily Fox; 17-Andi Sullivan, 10-Lindsey Horan (22-Kristie Mewis, 68), 16-Rose Lavelle (2-Ashley Sanchez, 59); 11-Sophia Smith (23-Midge Purce, 46), 13-Alex Morgan, 9-Mallory Pugh (15-Megan Rapinoe, 74)

Substitutes not used: 1-Alyssa Naeher, 6-Trinity Rodman, 7-Ashley Hatch, 12-Naomi Girma, 14-Emily Sonnett, 20-Taylor Kornieck, 21-Aubrey Kingsbury

Head Coach: Vlatko Andonovsky

TWO: 23-Lara Larco, 2-Chelsea Surprised, 3-Jennyfer Limage, 14-Claire Constant, 20-Kethna Louis, 21-Ruthny Mathurin, 6-Melchie Dumornay, 22-Roselord Borgella (13-Bethina Petit-Frre, 90), 10- Nrilia Mondsir (Capt.) (16-Milan Peirre-Jerome, 90+2), 7-Batcheba Louis (15-Florsie-Love Joseph, 90), 9-Sherly Jeudy

Replacements not used: 1-Madelina Fleuriot, 12-Nahomie Ambroise, 4-Tabita Joseph, 5-Maudeline Morly, 8- Mghane St-Cyr, 17-Mikerline Saint-Flix, 18-Esthericove Joseph, 19-Dayana Pierre-Louis

Head Coach: Nicolas Delpine

Statistics overview: USA / HAI

Shots: 17 / 7

Shots on target: 5 / 2

Saves: 2 / 2

Corners: 4 / 1

Violations: 9/11

Offside: 6/0

Summary misconduct:

VS Emily Fox (Caution) 40e minute

VS Roselord Borgella (Note) 45

Officials:

Referee: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin (CAN)

Assistant Referee 1: Mijensa Rensch (SUR)

Assistant Referee 2: Lidia Ayala (SLV)

4th Official: Myriam Marcotte (CAN)

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard (CAN)

AVAR 1: Chantal Boudreau (CAN)

Budweiser Woman of the Match: Alex Morgan