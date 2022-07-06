Edmonton Oilers facing thin draw, but scouts still ready for action

Photo by Bruce Bennett † Getty Images

Article content It’s going to be kind of a Look, But Don’t Touch situation for the Edmonton Oilers scouts this week.

Article content With a first-round pick not getting into 29th place until deep in the NHL Draft, and currently no second, third, or fourth round selections, it looks like a short distance from Montreal. For scouts who have plans for this draft all season, it will be like waiting all year to play Pebble Beach and then being told they might be able to pass you for nine holes in the twilight. Nevertheless, the Oilers scouting staff is gearing up for the full 18, as with CEO Ken Holland rolling up his sleeves for some potential wheeling and dealing, they need to be prepared for anything. Standard protocol is that you prepare the same way you do every year, said Oilers director of amateur scouting Tyler Wright. If you don’t have the bullets to fire on draft day, you don’t have the bullets. But you have to get your list right and you have to be prepared for any scenario. Holland will probably put in some effort to add a few picks to the pile and oops, weren’t done thinking we didn’t have a second round isn’t the answer all hell is looking for when it happens. You never know, they might trade a player to acquire picks, Wright said. Were prepared for those situations. Whether they come true, time will tell. I don’t think we expect it, but you can’t expect anything. We may wake up to find that we don’t even have our first round pick anymore. But if the deal helps us in the near future, that’s good.

Article content The Oilers have just advanced to the Western Conference finals and with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl nearing the end of their contracts, the Oilers are at a point in their development where they focus on the here and now, not four or five year the way. Living bodies that can play in the competition are more important than prospects. That’s a good place to be, even if it means the Scouting staff has to deal with a much shorter list. Were win now mode, said Wright. We got to the last four and tried to make sure we hold on to that and get better. These are exciting times for us. Ultimately, it is our responsibility to try and win at the NHL level. If (moving picks) can help us reach that next level, then sure. It’s not uncommon for teams to start mortgaging the future when their Stanley Cup window opens. Tampa Bay will not have a second or third round this year, the New York Rangers will not have a first or third, and the Colorado Avalanche will not have a first, second or fourth. The rebuilt Arizona Coyotes have three first-rounders and four second-rounders. It’s the circle of life in the NHL. So what to expect on the 29th overall? A project player? A long shot to make an impact? This is the last the Oilers have ever selected lower in the first round, even as they won Cups and picked last in a 21-team competition, but an organization that saw Ryan McLeod at 40, Markus Niemelainen at 63 and Stuart Skinner at 78. see value at the bottom of the order this year.

Article content If you look back and criticize a draft five years later, there are always players, many of them outside the first round, who would go much, much higher in a redesign, Wright said. We were going to make our list and cross our fingers and hope someone slides in on us. At the end of the day you have to be a bit lucky 28 guys go for our pick but we still think they will get a pretty good price as the design is all lumped together. If you could look at all the other draft lists in the league, I think they would all vary drastically from one to 29. We’ve done our due diligence and now we just have to sit back and wait. TRAVEL MESS Being able to travel again and having all the junior leagues up and running makes scouting much easier, but the new normal isn’t without significant headaches. The travel industry is in disaster after the COVID-19 shutdown, with easy flights becoming all-day ordeals, if travelers can get off the ground at all. It’s stressful, Wright said. When I flew here to Montreal on Sunday, there were delays, cancellations. It was two hours to collect your luggage. You don’t want to check in luggage, but if you are going to Europe for three to four weeks, how do you not check a suitcase? Then your bag will follow you all over Europe. But this is the world we live in now and we have a job to do. Twitter.com/rob_tychkowski [email protected]

