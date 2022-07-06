Suspect caught shooting during July 4 parade in Chicago suburb

Six people killed and more than 36 injured when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a roof Photo by Jim Vondruska † Getty Images

Article content HIGHLAND PARK Police said they had arrested a suspect Monday in a shooting that killed six people and injured more than 36 when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade in the Highland suburbs Park in Chicago. †

Article content Police confirmed that they had captured 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, who was from the area. Police can be seen around a car and then Crimo steps out of the vehicle with his hands up, according to a video from the Chicago branch of ABC News. Crimo lies flat on the ground before the police take him into custody. Charges will be filed, Highland Park Police said. The shooting caused toddlers to abandon tricycles and parents to run with their children to safety, turning a civilian display of patriotism into a scene of panicked chaos. It sounded like fireworks went off, said retired doctor Richard Kaufman, who stood across the street from where the gunman opened fire, adding that he heard about 200 shots. It was a pandemonium. A rush. Babies flew through the air. People ran for cover, he said. People were covered in blood and tripping over each other.

Article content Police had no motive for the shooting. More than 36 people were injured, mostly from gunfire, said Jim Anthony, a spokesperson for the NorthShore University HealthSystem. The 26 victims taken to Highland Park hospital ranged in age from 8 to 85, said Brigham Temple, an emergency department. The New York Times named one of the dead 76-year-old Nicolas Toledo, who was in a wheelchair and had refused to attend the parade, but his disability required him to be around someone full-time and his family would not have wanted that. miss the event. We were all in shock, his granddaughter Xochil Toledo said. We thought it was part of the parade. At least one of the dead was a Mexican citizen, a senior Mexican foreign ministry official said on Twitter.

Article content The shooting comes with gun violence fresh on the minds of many Americans, following a May 24 massacre that killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, following a May 14 attack that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Texas. Buffalo, New York. Children waving American flags, riding tricycles or enjoying a ride in a wagon pulled by adults froze as people in the crowd screamed as gunshots rang out, video posted on social media showed. One video from a cell phone, seen but not verified by Reuters, recorded what appeared to be about 30 quick shots, a pause, and about 30 more shots. Between the two outbursts, you can hear a woman say from the side of the parade route: My God, what happened?

Article content The Lake County Sheriffs Office posted an online wanted poster of Crimo showing a thin-faced man with tattoos on his face and neck. It said he weighed 120 pounds (54 kg) and was 5 feet (80 cm) tall. Crimo seems to have published several homemade rap songs with the stage name Awake The Rapper. A video from Awake The Rapper shows a drawing of a stick figure holding a gun in front of another figure spread out on the floor. YouTube recently terminated a linked user account after police called Crimo. The rap videos show a man who looks like Crimo. A YouTube spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police said the shooting took place from the roof of a business that the gunman reached via an alley ladder attached to the building which was not safe.

Article content President Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill were shocked at the senseless gun violence that has brought new grief to an American community on Independence Day. Biden said he had called in federal police to assist in the urgent search for the gunman. In his statement, Biden referred to the bipartisan gun reform legislation he recently signed, but said much more needed to be done, adding: I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence. REALLY TRAUMATIZING Amarani Garcia, who was at the parade with her young daughter, told the local ABC branch she heard gunshots, then a pause for what she suspected was reloading, then more shots. There were people screaming and running. It was just really traumatizing, Garcia said. I was very scared. I was actually hiding in a small shop with my daughter. It just makes me feel like I wasn’t safe anymore.

Article content Social media shows a marching band suddenly breaking formation and running away, and other images of people leaving their belongings behind as they search for safety. Everyone was running, hiding and screaming, said CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman, who was on site. A 36-year-old Highland Park resident who only wanted to be identified as Sara, told Reuters she had attended the annual parade most years since she was a child. Not even five minutes after, very shortly after, the police and fire departments of the parade were over, I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” she said, adding that at first she thought they were muskets that sometimes parades were used . I looked and there were no muskets. The banging didn’t stop, it started banging, banging, banging, banging and I turned around and I said it was gunshots, run!’

Article content The population of Highland Parks is 30,000 and nearly 90% white, according to the US Census Bureau. About a third of the population is Jewish, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. The shooting is likely to reinvigorate the US debate over gun control and whether tougher measures can prevent the mass shootings that happen so often in the United States. Following the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings, Congress last month approved its first major federal gun reform in three decades, providing federal funding to states enacting red flag laws designed to remove guns from people deemed dangerous. It does not prohibit the sale of high-capacity assault rifles or magazines, but it does take some background check measures by granting access to information about serious crimes committed by minors. (Reporting by Eric Cox; Additional reporting by Brendan OBrien and Caroline Stauffer in Chicago; Kanishka Singh, Chris Gallagher, David Brunnstrom, and Chris Bing in Washington; and Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Writing by Daniel Trotta and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Mary Milliken, Noeleen Walder and Bill Berkrot)

