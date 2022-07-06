Three catamounts named WGCA All-American Scholars





Cullowhee, North Carolina Women’s golf in Western Carolina today had three student athletes named All-American Scholars of the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), as the organization announced its 2021-22 awards. Emerging senior Victoria Ladd red shirt sophomore Kayleigh Baker and sophomore Kaitlyn Wingnean were each named All-American Scholars. Ladd earned the third honor of her career, joining a list of 10 Catamounts to have received the All-American Scholar nod three or more times in a career. Baker and Wingnean took their first honors. A full list of WCU’s all-time honorees is included below. Ladd competed in nine of the team’s 10 events last season, finishing third on the team with a score of 76.43, 20th in the SoCon. She recorded three, Top 15 individual finishes on the year with 17 of her 21 season rounds carded in the 1970s, including matching her career-low round of 71 at the Buccaneer Classic last fall. During her first three seasons, the Greensboro, NC, product has a career average of 76.92, 10th in the program record books. Selected to the Chancellor’s List last fall, Ladd holds a double major in Marketing and Sports Management and has a cumulative grade point average of 3.77. Baker and Wingnean both completed their first collegiate seasons in 2021-22. Baker came out of a red shirt year in 2020-21 and competed in all 10 WCU events last season, once as an individual. A total of 12 of her 24 rounds were carded in the 1970s, and the St. Augustine, Fla. native finished the season with a career-best 21st place finish at the 2022 SoCon Women’s Golf Championship. freshman, Wingnean finished fourth on the WCU squad in stroke average (78.06) and finished 4-2 in match play across the two tournaments. For Wingnean, a combined 12 of her 18 season rounds in the 1970s-or-better, including a career-low round of 68 posted in the first round of the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate in the spring, recording her career-best finish in a draw for Wingnean 16th. Baker, who was named to the Dean’s List in the fall, has not yet majored and has a GPA of 3.74, while Wingnean has a major in Integrated Health Sciences and has a cumulative GPA of 3.50. WCU has placed multiple selections on the WGCA All-American Scholars list in 20 of the 22 years since 2000, and has brought three or more golfers on its squad 14 times, including this year’s trio. WCU has landed a program-best five on the list three times (2017-18; 2013-14; and 2011-12). This year marks the 22nd consecutive year that Western Carolina has placed female golfers on the WGCA annual honors list and the 20th consecutive year that WCU has had multiple selections within the same academic year. WCU’s three rosters were under-21 from the Southern Conference with UNCG and Wofford both placing league-best five on the team. Mercer had four honorees, followed by WCU with three, while Chattanooga and Furman both had two. Collectively, 1,485 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selection for the All-American Scholar Team are some of the strictest in all college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50. About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Founded in 1983, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association is a non-profit organization that represents women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was established to encourage women’s college golf play in conjunction with an overall objective of education and in keeping with the highest tradition of peer competition. Today, the WGCA represents more than 650 coaches in the US and is committed to educating, promoting, and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent. Stay up to date on all things Catamount Women’s Golf and WCU Athletics via the social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts) and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountWGolf). West Carolina’s All-Time WGCA All-American Scholars:

2021-22: Kayleigh Baker † Victoria Ladd † Kaitlyn Wingnean

2020-21: Victoria Ladd Hazel Martin, Maya White, Cameron Wood

2019-20: Victoria Ladd Hazel Martin, Maya White

2018-19: Hazel Martin, Maya White

2017-18: Amanda Floberg, Hazel Martin, Alyssa Morahan, Maya White, Cameron Wood

2016-17:Amanda Floberg, Bethany Galloway

2015-16:Maddi Caldwell, Bethany Galloway, Mariah Hopkins

2014-15:Bethany Galloway, Mariah Hopkins, Olivia Landino

2013-14:Taylor Allison, Bethany Galloway, Mariah Hopkins, Olivia Landino, Ashley Thompson

2012-13:Taylor Allison, Maria Kjelldorff

2011-12:Christina Amoriello, Katie Kile, Maria Kjelldorff, Blaire Minter, Rachel Nelson

2010-11:Malin Jansson, Blaire Minter, Rachel Nelson

2009-10:Malin Jansson, Blaire Minter, Rachel Nelson

2008-09:Elin Mickelsson, Rachel Nelson

2007-08:Katja Dammann, Elin Mickelsson

2006-07:Bianca Melone, Malin Fryk, Elin Mickelsson

2005-06:Brandy Anderson, Erika Danford, Malin Fryk, Bianca Melone

2004-05:Brandy Andersen, Bianca Melone

2003-04:Brandy Andersen, Erika Danford, Ashley Hovda, Bianca Melone

2002-03:Line Cordes, Ashley Hovda, Johanna Lundberg, Brandy Andersen

2001-02:Brooke Stillman

2000-01:Shelley Glenister Quadruple Receivers: Hazel Martin (2017-18; 2018-19; 2019-20; 2020-21)

Maya White (2017-18; 2018-19; 2019-20; 2020-21)

Bethany Galloway (2013-14; 2014-15; 2015-16; 2016-17)

Rachel Nelson (2008-09; 2009-10; 2010-11; 2011-12)

Bianca Melone (2003-04; 2004-05; 2005-06; 2006-07)

Brandy Andersen (2002-03; 2003-04; 2004-05; 2005-06) Triple Receivers:

Victoria Ladd (2019-20; 2020-21; 2021-22)(active)

Mariah Hopkins (2013-14; 2014-15; 2015-2016)

Blaire Minter (2009-10; 2010-11; 2011-12)

Elin Mickelsson (2006-07; 2007-08; 2008-09)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://catamountsports.com/news/2022/7/5/womens-golf-three-catamounts-named-wgca-all-american-scholars.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos