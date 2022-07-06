Jets make Bowness appointment official, become third head coach in era 2.0

Photo by Bruce Bennett † Getty Images

By: Scott Billeck

The Winnipeg Jets have made a blast from the past, making it official that they hired Rick Bowness as the franchise's next head coach on Sunday. The 67-year-old, who once played for the Jets' first iteration to cap his playing career in the early 1980s, then briefly coached them in the latter stages of the same decade, was reportedly in the process of finalizing the deal. late last week. The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Jets, but TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the two-year deal for $2.5 million each. Im extremely excited to return to Winnipeg, Bowness said in a release from the club. I appreciate this opportunity presented to me by (CEO) Kevin Cheveldayoff, (Chairman) Mark Chipman and the ownership group. We have an exciting group of talented young players with the Jets. So now my attention immediately turns to what it takes to get back into the Stanley Cup playoffs. Bowness will be introduced to the media at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Canada Life Center where he will be joined by Jets CEO. Bowness becomes the third coach since the Jets moved from Atlanta in 2011, and the eighth in franchise history. The New Brunswick native succeeds interim head coach Dave Lowry, who was appointed head coach of the Jets after longtime bank boss Paul Maurice stepped down from his post last December. We were very excited to hire Rick Bowness as the third head coach of Jets 2.0, Cheveldayoff said in the release. Rick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge both in the NHL coaching ranks and as a player and coach in the city of Winnipeg. Rick is a fantastic hockey spirit and an even better human being and he was confident that he would take this team to new heights.

Bowness was most recently with the Dallas Stars, taking them to the Stanley Cup final in 2020 before bowing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the bubble in Edmonton. He resigned in May after spending three years behind the bench in Dallas following his teams' elimination in Game 7 to the Calgary Flames in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Bowness played for the Jets in 1980-81 and later began his career as an NHL assistant with Winnipeg in 1984-85. He became Winnipeg's 28-game interim head coach in 1988-89 before becoming head coach of the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes and the Stars. In 639 games behind the bench over five decades, Bowness has compiled a record of 212-351-48-28 (48 draws under the old format and 28 overtime losses under the current one). Part of his .391 win rate as a bank boss can be attributed to guiding the Ottawa Senators through their first three and a half seasons of existence, and a two-year stint with a struggling Islanders squad. At Dallas, Bowness had a record of 89-62-25, a much-improved win rate of .577 after taking over from Jim Montgomery after his resignation for unprofessional conduct. Bowness was also an assistant coach with the Islanders, Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning. What's next for Bowness and the Jets? As the newly appointed head coach suggested, his focus will immediately be on his coaching staff and the roster he now heads.

The Jets have reportedly courted former Manitoba Moose player and head coach Scott Arniel for one of the spots on the Bownesss bench. Wade Flaherty, the team's goalkeeping coach, will also be back at the club. When it comes to roster, some key pieces remain very much in flux heading into the 2022-23 season. The Jets are currently working with Captain Blake Wheeler on a mutual decision to see if there is a trade that makes sense to both sides. There are also concerns about the future of Pierre-Luc Dubois after reports surfaced that the 24-year-old wants to test the free-agent market in two years' time. Bowness will no doubt be eager to have a good chat with Mark Scheifele after the latter expressed his dismay at the team's condition following Winnipegs' miserable 2021-22 campaign, which saw the club retire from play for the seventh time in their 11-year history. -offs missed in town. Bowness has a reputation for being a man who can bring harmony to a locker room and get every player, both experienced and inexperienced, pulling in the same direction. On the ice, Bowness's recent stint with the Stars showed a defense-first mentality that took them to the play-offs in two of his three seasons with the club. Speaking with the Sun On Sunday, former Toronto Maple Leafs NHL analyst and Toronto Marlies AHL assistant coach Jack Han, who now consults teams from around the world, including the NHL, believes Bowness could help the Jets return in the near future. to playoff team status, one that could potentially rack up a string of wins, assuming the team has solid special teams and goalkeeping from Connor Hellebuyck.

Tight, defensive game where no one has the space is essentially the trademark of Rick Bowness's Dallas Stars team, Han said. Winnipegs defensive woes have been well documented in recent years. Han, who has published several books on hockey tactics and games, including: Hockey Tactics 2022: The Playbook said Bownesss top players were expected to play and take offense, while their bottom players were expected to minimize mistakes, chip pucks in the zone and so on. Second, they don't want to play hockey in a hallway, they don't want to spread things out, they don't want to get too fancy or too ambitious, Han said. According to Hans, there is enough in Winnipeg's current crop of attackers to have one dominant line or two good ones. But he feels that the bottom six, and possibly even the bottom nine, depending on what the roster looks like, will be tasked with limiting the damage. Which I think is consistent with what Bowness had done with that lineup in Dallas, Han said. Han suggested Bowness' coaching style could be good for the Jets in the short term, but wonders what the plan is in the bigger picture. [email protected] Twitter: @scottbileck

