Gonzalez Earns Squad Place on USA Baseball Collegiate National Team





CARY, NC After receiving an invitation to training camp last week, sophomore pitcher Joseph Gonzalez earned a roster spot on the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. Gonzalez is one of 26 of the major non-draft-eligible college players to make the final roster and will represent the United States at Baseball Week Haarlem in the Netherlands, starting July 915. Team USA opens Baseball Week Haarlem against Japan on July 9 at 7 AM local time (1 PM local time) before going up against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curaçao to complete the group stage. The second round of the competition will then be played on July 14, prior to the championship on July 15. All matches will be streamed online via BaseballSoftball.tv† In two appearances during the Stars vs. Stripes series of five games as part of the Collegiate National Team Training Camp from June 30 to July 4, Gonzalez went 1-0 and made four perfect innings, striking out all 12 batters he faced. Gonzalez recently finished his second season as Auburn leader with seven wins and a 3.22 ERA, including a 3.20 ERA in seven SEC starts. The righthander struckout 54 batters and walked only 15 in 78.1 innings. Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez led Auburn with six good starts, including four straights in SEC game April 2-24, becoming the first Auburn pitcher since Keegan Thompson in 2015 to win four consecutive SEC starts. He played a complete game against Vanderbilt on April 10, making it Auburn’s first SEC-complete game since Casey Mize in 2018, going on a run of three consecutive starts of 7.0 or more innings and no walks. Gonzalez made his sixth and final quality start in a regional win against Florida State, giving up three runs in 6.0 against the Seminoles, and was eventually named to the Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team for his effort. The complete 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster is as follows: 2022 Collegiate National Team Selection

(Name; Position; Place of Residence; School) Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Virginia; ECU

Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii

^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; FROM; Hialeah, Florida; Vanderbilt

Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Florida; Stanford

*^Dylan Crews; FROM; Longwood, Florida; LSU

Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumshot, Ga.; State of Florida

^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah

Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss; Ole Miss

*^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, California; Ole Miss

Joseph Gonzalez † RHP; Humacao, PR; maroon Tanner room; RHP; Zachary, La.; south Mississippi

Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Georgia; Vanderbilt

Jack Hurley; FROM; Boalsburg, Pennsylvania; Virginia Tech

Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, NC; Campbell

Wyatt Langford; OR/C; Trenton, Florida; Florida

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, NC; Wake Forest

Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, NY; Wake Forest

Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Florida; State of Florida

*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Florida; Miami

Tre’ Morgan; INF; New Orleans, LA; LSU

Jack Payton; C; Orlando Park, Illinois; Louisville

^Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, California.

Braden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU

*Kyle-Teel; C/OR; Mahwah, NJ; Virginia

Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ge.

Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, California; Grand Canyon *indicates alumnus of the national team

^ denotes the participant in the National Team Development Program (NTDP)

