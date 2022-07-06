Top 10 Most Successful Chases in Test Cricket History

As England make a comeback to the memories and are on the cusp of a stellar win in Birmingham against India just 119 runs behind their record 378 chase, we cast our minds on past occasions where batting teams got underway and finished with record successful chases in the history of the test match.

1. West Indies 418/7 at St John’s, 2003

On the heels of a relentless decline, the West Indies gave their fans a glimmer of hope for revival when they recorded Test cricket’s highest-ever run-chase against Australia in St John’s in 2003. of the test match. As the surface gets better and better for hitting, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul got fantastic hundreds and thwarted the opposition’s attack, with the ever-accurate Glenn McGrath.

2. South Africa 414/4 in Perth, 2008

It was another occasion when the Aussies ended an incredible at bat in the fourth innings of a test game. This time the South Africans pulled the rabbit out of the hat and gave a grueling chase, with a whopping 414/4 on the final afternoon.

Despite being behind Australia for most of the test match, the visitors eventually rose and made it home, thanks to centuries from Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers and fifties from Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis and JP Duminy.

3. India 406/4 in Port of Spain, 1976

This still ranks as one of the most important points in the history of the game. Not because India achieved the third highest successful run chase in test match history, but because of its aftermath. The West Indies, reeling from a painful defeat at home, unleashed a formidable four-man pace attack that dominated world cricket for another decade and a half.

The Indians forced them to do this because of an excellent batting performance on the final afternoon led by hundreds of great class from Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Vishwanath.

4. Australia 404/3 in Leeds, 1948

Many years before they had record chases against them, the Australians drew one of their own in the 1948 Headingley Test against arch-rivals England. Set a goal of 404 in what was a rare high scoring fixture in times of uncovered fields, the visitors drowned the hosts en route to a victory with seven wickets in hand. It was a chase made possible by the last innings centuries of Arthus Morris and Sir Don Bradman.

5. West Indies 395/7 on Chattogram, 2021

Test cricket may have changed so much over time, but chasing anything over 300 runs remains an arduous task unless the bowlers are terribly wrong. When the West Indies started their last innings pursuit of 395 on a dry field in the last innings, all chances were against them for a three-pronged spin attack from Bangladesh.

But having already made a sort of comeback at the end of the first half from 171 points behind the hosts, the visitors took courage and led an incredible counter-attack that Bangladesh couldn’t handle. It was a chase that put Kyle Mayers in the record books as he crushed an unbeaten 210 from 310 deliveries to take the West Indies to the most unlikely of victory.

6. Sri Lanka 391/6 in Colombo (RPS), 2017

On a wildly successful journey where they won the ODI series 3-2, Zimbabwe had the chance to add another feather to their hat by taking their first test win over Sri Lanka. The visitors were startled by the hosts, but fell painfully short of taking an unprecedented victory over them. The saviors of the Lankan Lions were Niroshan Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne, who both made brave eighties for their team’s cause, stitching a match-winning sixth wicket score after the hosts found 5 for 203 at one point.

7. India 387/4 on Chepauk, 2008

Ohh the master blaster…how good was Sachin Tendulkar!!! The big man helped India write one of Test cricket’s best comebacks with an unbeaten 103 from 196 deliveries in the final innings on a dry, turning surface at Chepauk. With India trailing 387, the game was set up by a superb opening score of 117 between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, before Yuvraj Singh’s admirable 85* gave Tendulkar the support he needed. England had no answer to India’s strike attack and was amazed at the quality of the blows displayed.

8. Pakistan 382/3 in Pallekele, 2015

Sri Lanka paid heavily for a tactical blunder by omitting ace spinner Rangana Herath by a Pakistani batting unit who played spin with great skill and authority. Pakistan chased a massive score of 377 and went on to destroy 382/3, carrying hundreds of incredible substance from Shan Masood and Younis Khan, ably assisted in the task by half a century of the then Pakistani skipper Misbah-ul-Haq. The visitors turned things around with gusto after conceding a 63 lead in the first innings, then registered a 2-1 victory in the Test series.

9. England 378/3 at Edgbaston, 2022

In a dramatic turnaround at Edgbaston, England smashed the Indian bowling attack to all corners with remarkable punching power for the final innings, achieving their record highest run chase ever. Pursuing a difficult target of 378, the three lions stormed home with stunning ease, losing just three wickets. Studded with outstanding centuries of in-form Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, it is now the ninth most successful run-chase in the history of Test cricket.

10. Australia 362/7 in Georgetown, 1978

Last but not least on this elite list are the Aussies, who hold the record for Test cricket’s tenth most successful run-chase dating back to the 1978 Barbados Test against the West Indies. Watching the Calypso Kings work their way to a 358 lead in the third innings after conceding one of 81 in the top half, the Australians could have lost confidence and wanted to continue with the move.

But they brought the game back to the opposition with great skill and determination, chasing the goal with the loss of just seven wickets. To get the chase going, Australians Graeme Wood and Craig Serjeant had centuries made in difficult conditions.