BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich realize that all publicity is not necessarily good publicity.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn defended the German football clubs’ controversial sponsorship deal with Qatar on Monday, saying he was confident their partnership had contributed to positive change in the oil-rich Persian Gulf state.

I think a lot has happened, Kahn said during a panel discussion hosted by Bayern to answer fans’ concerns about Qatar’s involvement with the club. Because we sat here today and discussed this very important subject.





Referring to many meetings Bayern had with Qatari officials, Kahn said sport can change a lot.

But when he insisted on what exactly had been achieved, Kahn was unable to provide examples of concrete action the club or Qatar had taken at the clubs to improve working conditions for migrant workers in the country.

Qatar is set to host the World Cup later this year, but the build-up has been marred by allegations of human rights abuses against migrant workers with thousands of unexplained deaths and widespread exploitation of workers.

Kahn said Bayern recently met with Qatari officials in London and talked to them about diversity and tolerance.

These are the discussions that are very important to me personally, Kahn said. I think we can move forward step by step.

Bayern chairman Herbert Hainer agreed.

Of course, it doesn’t happen overnight, Hainer said. But democracy in Germany did not happen overnight. It was also a development process.

Monday’s little-advertised panel discussion was the result of a call for dialogue from fan representatives after Bayern’s tumultuous AGM last November, when Kahn, Hainer and other presidium members were booed for not allowing debate over Bayern’s lucrative partnership with Qatar Airways.

Bayerns players wear their airline’s logo on the sleeves of their jerseys. The sponsorship deal runs until 2023.

Christoph Heusgen, Germany’s former ambassador to the United Nations, hosted Monday’s discussion, which was not announced by the club on social media. There were no women on the panel. There was also no media present, but interested parties could watch after logging in to the Bayern website.

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s former foreign minister, began by saying that every country needs time for reform and warned against applying German standards elsewhere.

Both Hassan Al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of the World Cup’s highest committee, and Max Tun, the head of the International Labor Organization in Doha, referred to improvements in the working conditions of migrant workers in recent years. Tuns ILO has been working with the Qatari government on labor reforms since 2018.

Qatar’s ambassador to Germany Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani pointed to the vote-buying allegations when Germany was awarded the 2006 World Cup and said there was undue focus on Qatar’s involvement with French club Paris Saint-Pierre. Germain. He also disputed the reported figure of 6,500 deaths from migrant workers in Qatar.

Amnesty International’s Stephen Cockburn said it is not possible to know exactly how many migrant workers have died building stadiums in Qatar.

There have been thousands of deaths that have not been investigated, Cockburn said, before suggesting the lack of controls was deliberate to avoid paying compensation to next of kin.

Michael Windfuhr of the German Institute of Human Rights suggested that Bayern should be more open about its involvement with Qatar.

It’s also important for companies to communicate openly about what you’re doing, what you can do in a country like this, Windfuhr said.

The Bayern fan’s representative Michael Ott highlighted Qatar’s attempt to influence former German Football Association president Theo Zwanziger through a former CIA agent, and questioned what the country’s press freedom is like.

Why are critical guest workers or journalists imprisoned in Qatar under questionable conditions? If you take the reforms so seriously, you can debate them, Ott said.

Another Bayern fan, Robin Feinauer, helped organize a January 2020 public meeting entitled Qatar, Human Rights and FC Bayern in Munich. It featured two migrant workers talking about their stadium construction experiences. Bayern was invited to that meeting at the time, but did not send a representative.

On Monday, Feinauer lamented that there wasn’t enough time in their more than two-hour meeting to ask Kahn and Hainer all the questions they wanted to ask.

