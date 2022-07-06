McLaren Racing – Everything you need to know for the Austrian Grand Prix

The hills of Styria are alive with the sound of F1 engines.

Remember in the preview of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where we called out all our intrepid papaya explorers? Well, after the comforts of home from the British Grand Prix, it’s time to swap those slippers for hiking boots.

F1 returns to its gloriously picturesque mountain location this weekend, but all is not quite normal. That’s right, it’s the return of the Sprint race format, which means we get two races instead of one this weekend.

We’ve gathered the thoughts of Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo and Executive Director, Operations, Piers Thynne, to walk you through it. We also have a survival pack packed with key timings, key stats and all the things to watch out for.

Important information

Round 11 Where red bull ring When July 8-10 Follow TEAMStream and the McLaren app for LIVE commentary and team radio

what they say

I’m really excited to be back in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix. It’s a Sprint and it’s one of my favorites on the calendar, so it promises to be a great weekend. While we don’t necessarily have to fight for podiums like we have in the past two years, there is definitely an opportunity for some good points and to have some fun fights.

It was great to see so many people in the papaya last weekend and I was buzzing seeing all the orange in the crowd this weekend, clearly there in support of McLaren… There is always a great atmosphere and I hope to continue build on my solid performance at Silverstone. We still have a lot of work to do, but we keep pushing and fighting.

The Austrian Grand Prix is ​​always fun. It’s a great track in a beautiful location and it’s always an exciting race. The past few sprint races have proven that anything is possible, so I’m ready to take any opportunities that come my way and create a few as well.

Although the fans were sensational, the result of the British Grand Prix was not what I expected and we still have some work to do before this weekend. We put in the hours to find out why we lacked pace and are doing everything we can to get further up the grid in the second half of this season. Hopefully we’ll make some improvements this weekend and move on. Let’s keep our heads high and keep going.

Piers Thynne, Executive Director, Operations

We are halfway through the 2022 season and the team is working harder than ever. Working within the cost cap forces teams to work efficiently, and with three Grands Prix and a tire test to go before the summer break, everyone at MTC and on the track is working hard to give us the best possible chance of scoring good points over the coming races, especially with opportunities that may arise within the sprint format in Spielberg.

There are many elements to play at the Red Bull Ring that we will take into account when preparing the cars and all the parts for the weekend. There is a lot of wear and tear with the hard curbs that can damage parts easily, so we need to make sure we have plenty of spares available for all major parts of the car. This is especially important from a production perspective when we consider the increased risk of damage associated with the sprint format, and it’s the second half of a double-header, but it’s something we’ll factor into our long-term plans as we prepare for the season, so the team is ready. The track itself has a lot of great features, from the changing slope and the uphill right-handers to the three fast straights, it will be interesting to see how the new iteration of cars reacts on the track.

What the stats say

We’ve had a lot of practice at the Red Bull Ring in recent years, with four Grands Prix at the track in the last two seasons alone.

We took seven points out of a possible eight, including two podiums from Lando who, oddly enough, finished fifth in both the Styrian Grand Prix and third in both Austrian Grand Prix. The first of those podium finishes was Lando’s first, making him F1’s third-youngest podium sitter. In addition, Lando also has a podium in Spielberg from his time in Formula 2.

Lando scored a podium at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix

Not only has Daniel been in the top 10 in Spielberg six times, but he also has some silverware off the track, which he managed to achieve a podium in 2017.

We are tied to Ferrari on six for Austrian Grand Prix wins. Turn 1 is named after the late Niki Lauda, ​​who claimed our first in 1984 and became the first Austrian driver to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix on home soil. Alain Prost followed that with two in a row in ’85 and ’86. Mika Hkkinen (1998 and 2000) and David Coulthard (2001) then split the other three wins between them.

Session times

Free practice 1 13:30 local / 11:30 UTC / 12:30 BST Qualifying 17:00 local / 15:00 UTC / 16:00 BST Free practice 2 12:30 local / 10:30 UTC / 11:30 BST Sprint 16:30 local / 14:30 UTC / 15:30 BST race 15:00 local / 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST

What should you pay attention to?

The Red Bull Ring may have the shortest lap time on the calendar, but fans won’t be short of it. The Austrian Grand Prix always delivers action packed races, and the addition of a Sprint means even more bang for your buck.

The 4.318km circuit is short, but don’t let that fool you as there’s a lot in it. Long, fast corners and several gravel traps mean mistakes are penalized, while low drag in the first half of the lap and high downforce in the second is rewarded, not that it’s possible to have both.

The late Niki Lauda scored McLaren’s first Austrian Grand Prix podium in 1984

With elevation changes of up to 63.3 meters from lowest to highest point, grip can be a bit unpredictable at times, especially when the weather is erratic, which can often be the case in Spielberg. Whatever the weather forecast tells you, blistering heat and heavy rainfall are always possible.

There’s also plenty of room to overtake, with chances from the back of a DRS zone at Turns 2, 3 and even 4 meaning there could be a lot of fighting back and forth as a driver battles for a lost position to win back.

