‘I’m here to build the team’: First overall pick Tomas Lavoie excited about future with Cape Breton Eagles organization

SYDNEY, NS Sitting in the lobby of Center 200 Monday morning, Tomas Lavoie recalled the moment he realized the Cape Breton Eagles wanted him to be part of their organization.

Lavoie, the anticipated first overall pick in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Entry Draft, knew from the moment the team met him near Montreal that there was a connection between the two sides.

The first thing they told me was that it wasn’t an interview, it was a meeting and I knew that was good news for me, Lavoie said in a French accent.

The president of the team (Gerard Shaw) told me about the city and about the players who played here, and I knew from that moment that I wanted to play my major junior hockey in Cape Breton, my decision was made.

On Monday, Lavoie received his wish to be part of the Eagles organization when the team used their first pick to take the product of Repentigny, Que., first overall in the QMJHL Entry Draft.

It’s really special to be the first overall choice. I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I couldn’t pass it up, I’m excited, Lavoie said. I’m enjoying this moment and I want to show the fans that I deserve to be the first choice.

Lavoie, who found out a few weeks ago that he was handpicked by Cape Breton, admits there wasn’t one specific thing that sold him to be part of the Sydney-based organisation, noting that the whole package on offer appealed to him. .

I thought it would be fun to be part of the team and the city, said Lavoie. I look forward to getting on the ice with the team in August and being part of this organization for years to come.

TOMAS LAVOIE

Residence: Repentigny, Que.

Age: 16

Position: Defense

Height: 63

Weight: 190

Final Team: Collge Esther-Blondin Phnix (QU18AAAHL)

QMJHL Draft: First overall selected by the Cape Breton Eagles in 2022

Favorite NHL Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

Compared to: Seth Jones (Chicago, NHL) and Aaron Ekblad (Florida, NHL)

The 16-year-old Lavoie becomes only the third first overall pick in the 25-year history of Eagles in Cape Breton.

The Eagles selected striker James Sheppard with the best pick in 2004 and used their first selection in 2013 to pick forward Nicolas Roy, who declined to report to the club. Sheppard played three seasons in Sydney.

While he understands the importance of being the best choice for fans, Lavoie doesn’t feel any pressure when it comes to expectations, especially next season.

I think it’s normal business for me here, said Lavoie, who practiced last week with former Eagle striker Matis Ouellet, who was traded to Val-dOr on Saturday.

I will just do my job and I think it will be good for me. I don’t want to put pressure on myself, I want to focus on what I have to do.

I come here with the mindset that I’m here to build the team for years to come and I’m here to help the team. I’m not here to have the team on my back, we have 20 players and it’s not on one, it’s on all 20 players as a team.

Lavoie, a six-foot-tall and 190-pound defender, considers himself a two-way player with both offensive and defensive advantage.

I know I can play strong in the defensive zone and I have a good hockey IQ and I can see the game before it happens, said Lavoie. I also think I can be good offensively and I hope to show that in this competition.

In May, Lavoie was ranked first overall in the QMJHL Central Scouting rankings. He was one of three forwards and a goalkeeper ranked in the top five for the draft.

I was excited when I saw the list, but I was really surprised, Lavoie said. It was fun to watch, and I knew I had worked really hard for it, so I’m glad I was able to claim that ranking. I’m very happy.

Last season, Lavoie played in 36 games with the Collge Esther-Blondin Phnix of the Quebec Under-18 AAA Hockey League, scoring seven goals and 21 points. He had two goals and six points in six play-off games.

The Lavoie family will face off at Center 200 on Monday. Tomas Lavoie was selected first by the Cape Breton Eagles during the 2022 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Entry Draft. From left to right Rene Aemissegger (uncle), Eric Lavoie (father), Joanne Lavoie (grandmother), Tomas Lavoie, Michele Beaudoin (grandmother) and Amelie Frigon (mother). JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. – Jeremy Fraser

proud day

In recent weeks, some have labeled Lavoie as having the same style of play as New York Islanders defender Noah Dobson, who was sixth in 2016 by current Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Lavoie, who played his minor hockey at Repentigny, doesn’t necessarily disagree with the assessment, but considers himself more like Florida Panthers star Aaron Ekblad and Chicago Blackhawks blue-liner Seth Jones.

They’re both two-day defenders and they have big bodies, said Lavoie, who lives about 25 minutes from Montreal but is a fan of Toronto Maple Leafs.

I really think I play like those guys and I consider them my idols.

Cape Breton Eagles first overall pick Tomas Lavoie can’t wait to get started with the team in August. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. – Jeremy Fraser

Lavoie and his family were in Cape Breton on Monday for the first overall selection. His mother Amelie Frigon and grandmother Michele Beaudoin arrived with him on Sunday, while his father Eric Lavoie, uncle Rene Aemisegger and grandmother Joanne Lavoie flew into Sydney on Monday morning.

As a parent, Frigon said she couldn’t be more proud of her son, but admits the past few months have brought a lot of emotions and stress with media predicting Lavoie as the best choice.

We have a lot of people around us who have supported us through all of this and provided us with a lot of information, Frigon said. It’s exciting for our family. There was a lot of speculation, but when you finally see it in black and white it’s proof and we were so happy.

Frigon acknowledged that the family never questioned what Cape Breton could offer their son, both on and off the ice.

We had a really nice meeting with the team and they told us they wanted him and they would do everything they could to have him, so it was really exciting, Frigon said.

This is the first big moment in his career and we wanted him here. We can’t wait to be here in September.

Tomas Lavoie was the Cape Breton Eagles’ first overall pick during Monday’s 2022 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Entry Draft. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. – Jeremy Fraser

While some parents would prefer to see their kids play closer to home, that wasn’t the case for Eric Lavoie.

“He will be a long way from home and I think it’s a good thing for him, said the top pick’s father. It’s a new experience of his life for him and we know he’s well looked after here, so if a family were happy and excited about this opportunity.

Eric said the family never talked much about the design before Christmas. He said his sons’ tap stock started to rise in the second half of the year, but was surprised to see him number 1 at the time.

We had no idea he would be ranked where he was, he said. You never think your son will finish first, you always see other families celebrating, but when it’s your son it’s special. I’m probably more nervous for him, but I’m very proud of him.

LAVOIE’S CARRIRE STATISTICS

2019-20: Lanaudire Pioneers (Under 15 AAA) GP: 23; G: 1; AT 8 O’CLOCK; PTS: 9; IMP: 10

2020-21: No season due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021-22: Collge Esther-Blondin Phnix (QU18AAAHL) GP: 36; G: 7; a: 14; PTS: 21; PIM: 6

Meanwhile, Grandmother Michele Beaudoin is a person who will miss not being able to see him play in person.

It’s so emotional because I’m going to miss most of his matches, we’ll be attending a few, but as I’m not part of his process at this level, I’m definitely going to miss it, Beaudoin said, tearing from her eyes wiped.

It means a lot to me to be here in Sydney for Tomas. He is such a sweet and humble boy. Everything he does is for the team and winning drives him to his own success.

Other choices

Along with Lavoie, the Eagles would also pick at number 11 and number 16 in the first round on Monday. The selections were not available at the time of publication, but a summary is available online at www.saltwire.com/cape-breton.

As for Lavoie, he has a message for Eagles fans.

I’ll change the vibe here last year, Lavoie said, noting that he’s familiar with current players Jeremy Langlois and Francois-James Buteau, but not yet familiar with them.

I will do my best to get as many wins as possible. I want to have fun and I want the fans to trust me as much as I trust them.

