Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Breaking the Schedule





The 2022 NBA Summer League kicks off on Thursday, July 7, and the Nets open their schedule the following day. Each of the league’s 30 teams will compete with a four-game schedule running through July 15. After that, the top two teams will play in the Championship Game on July 17, with teams selected by win percentage and a large number of tiebreakers in reserve. The remaining 28 teams will play a consolation game on July 16 or July 17, with matchups determined by factors such as team rivalry, plus broadcasting and scheduling considerations. Here’s what’s on tap for the Nets in Las Vegas, with game times for the Eastern time zone. Friday, July 8 at Bucks, 7 p.m. (NBA TV) The Milwaukees rookie class is led by 6-6 swingman MarJon Beauchamp, who was drafted 24th overall. Beauchamp played high school for former NBA player Brandon Roy in Seattle, averaging 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 12 games with the G League Ignite team last season. The Bucks also added Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year AJ Green to a two-way deal. The 6-4 guard averaged 18.8 points in Northern Iowa last season. The Milwaukees Summer League roster could also include second-rounder Sandro Mamukelashvili in 2021, who made 41 appearances for the Bucks last season. In 15 G League games, he averaged 20.6 points and 10.5 rebounds, shooting a total of 53.9 percent and 40.7 percent from a 3-point range. Sunday July 10 vs. Sixers, 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV) The Sixers do not have a draft class, as they shared their first-rounder to Memphis for DeAnthony Melton, but they did add St. Johns swingman Julian Champagnie to a two-way deal. So their roster is heavy on last year’s rookies: first-rounder Jaden Springer and second-rounders Filip Petrusev and Charles Bassey. Last year they had Myles Powell on a two-way street, so he, Springer and Bassey all had NBA minutes with the Sixers, as did 2020 second-rounder Paul Reed. Cassius Winston has been on a two-way street with Washington for the past two seasons. Tuesday July 12 vs. Grizzlies, 6 p.m. (ESPNU) The Grizzlies were busy on draft night, coming away with two first-rounders in Jake LaRavia and David Roddy and two second-rounders in Vince Williams Jr. and Kennedy Chandler, so they will have a strong rookie presence. LaRavia teamed up with Brooklyn signer Alondes Williams last year to direct Wake Forests’ breakout season, while Roddy was Colorado State’s Mountain West Player of the Year. The Grizzlies also bring two players who contributed at the NBA level. Xavier Tillman has played 112 games after being selected in the second round in 2020, while forward Ziaire Williams started 31 games as a rookie last year after being drafted 10th overall. Thursday, July 14 at Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (ESPNU) Minnesotas Summer League squad is led by three draft picks. Striker Wendell Moore was the No. 26 pick after playing for Duke for three years, averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. There are two second-rounders who are young: forward Josh Minott spent one season with Memphis and Matteo Spagnolo is a 19-year-old guard from Italy who has played for professional clubs since he was 14.

