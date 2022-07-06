Press Kyle Dubas to dial in and make the right decisions for the Maple Leafs

Article content
Never mind two phones.
With the kind of financial gymnastics Kyle Dubas will have to navigate to get the Maple Leafs roster into shape over the coming weeks, a couch of phones within easy reach on the general manager’s desk might be more appropriate.
When Dubas recently changed the photo on his Twitter profile to one of him holding a phone to each ear (taken during the 2019 National Hockey League draw in Vancouver), the GM seemed to playfully acknowledge the work he did for has itself.
Whether Dubas lays a foundation for upcoming trades once the NHL meets in Montreal this week for the 2022 draft, the first to be held in person in three years, whatever comes after will set the course for 2022-23.
With the Leafs holding the 25th pick in the draft and only two selections left in the later rounds, no one chosen by Toronto on Thursday or Friday will have an immediate impact.
Dubas and his staff must find a way to replace not only the 21 goals and general energy of Ilya Mikheyev last season, but also what the fast winger would have brought next season and beyond. Obviously, the Leafs can’t afford what could be a Mikheyev price tag in the $5 million US per season range (as crazy as that may seem). Getting something in return for Mikheyev’s rights, even a late draft pick, would be a bonus.
On the blue line, the biggest off-season goal is to re-sign restricted free agent Rasmus Sandin, who is lining up for a bigger payday than what Timothy Liljegren received on his recent two-year contract (an average annual value of $1). 4 million).
Once Sandin is settled (assuming it is, as talks have come to a head), the Leafs will have seven NHL defenders under contract, so it’s unlikely Dubas will want to add anything more than a few lows.
In any case, keep us out of the group that thinks the best course of action would be to trade Sandin, the Leafs’ first round pick in 2018. At 22, all of Sandins’ best days in the NHL are ahead of him. Trading that kind of potential, especially when you consider it’s not a young Leafs defense corps as a whole, wouldn’t make much sense.
Aside from Mikheyev’s replacement and the Sandin issue, the front group (it will also be crucial for Dubas to re-sign RFAs Pierre Engvall and Ondrej Kase) and the defense corps appear to be more or less set. Cheap lows are required upfront, but nothing but that kind of player would fit a tight Leafs budget.
The piece needed to properly complement Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, captain John Tavares, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly is, of course, a goalkeeper who can help the team make a long playoff run.
If only there was enough money in the Leafs checking account to ensure that every goalkeeper the Leafs acquire would have money in the bank. With about $6.4 million to spend, including on Engvall, Kase, and Sandin, it’s hard to see how Dubas will make it work.
Moving Petr Mrazek and his $3.8 million AAV is a must.
Any one of Darcy Kuemper, Ville Husso or Marc-Andre Fleury could be enough for the Leafs to finally skate round two and beyond. But as of today, no goalkeeper who can make a significant difference is affordable for the Leafs. So is Jack Campbell, just as much as he loved his time in Toronto.
Is Dubas Moving Justin Holl, Whose $2 Million Would Be Off The Books? What about Alex Kerfoot and his $3.5 million cap hit? If there are no takers for Mrazek, will Dubas be forced to make a move he’d rather not do?
Trade William Nylander for his value? No chance.
So yeah, Dubas will continue to work on the phones while he gets another chance to make the Leafs a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, not a team to shrug again after another first-round defeat.
If that happens again in the spring of 2023, we don’t see how Dubas would be entrusted to make another run that summer to improve the team.
Leafs Nation would not like to witness even more disappointment in ten months, similar to Lucy taking football away from Charlie Brown for the umpteenth time.
Dubas will have no choice but to make the right calls for the next few days and weeks.
