I would have done the same: Bowness OK with being Jet’s second choice

WINNIPEG – Rick Bowness doesn’t mind being the second choice.

The new Winnipeg Jets head coach attended his first press conference on Monday, just over a week after first target Barry Trotz turned down the teams’ offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family.

When I’m in his chair, I go after Trotzy too. I’m. It’s as simple as that, Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, sitting next to him.

Trotzy is the perfect man for this, I get that. With his resume, I would have done the same as Chevy. I got a nice text from Trotzy a few days ago but it didn’t work and that’s fine. So do I feel bad about second choice? Absolutely not. I would have done the same. He would have been my first choice

Cheveldayoff said his pivot to Bowness was quickly made.

If you ever get a chance to sit one-on-one, (Bowness is) easy to talk to, very engaging and that’s what players are looking for, Cheveldayoff said.

They want to be heard, yet they want to know that someone is in charge. During that evolutionary process of his career, I think that’s probably been one of the most remarkable things, his ability to evolve and connect with today’s players.

Cheveldayoff said he has spoken with about a dozen candidates, including many who have landed head coach jobs elsewhere, such as John Tortorella (Philadelphia) and Bruce Cassidy (Vegas).

Bowness stepped down as head coach of the Dallas Stars after the season, explaining that he felt the club needed a new voice.

The 67-year-old native of Moncton, NB, led the Stars to a record 89-62-25 in 176 regular season games over nearly three seasons and a playoff score of 18-16. His record as NHL head coach is 211-351-76 over parts of 12 seasons.

Dallas lost in overtime in Game 7 to Calgary in the first round of this year’s playoffs. It reached the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton, losing to Tampa Bay.

Bowness, who signed a two-year contract on Sunday, is the eighth Jets head coach in franchise history and the third since the clubs moved from Atlanta to Winnipeg in 2011.

The Jets missed the playoffs this year for the seventh time since the move.

Many players expressed their frustration with the season, including Paul Maurice who unexpectedly resigned as head coach in December. The club ended with interim bank boss Dave Lowry going 39-32-11.

Bowness said he has already spoken to a number of Jets players, including center Mark Scheifele, but has only exchanged messages with captain Blake Wheeler so far.

When Scheifele met the media at the end of the season, he said he wanted to know the direction of the team and suggested he might want to be traded because he was so unhappy.

Bowness said he and Scheifele discussed that and the conversation went well.

Frankly, I was very encouraged when I hung up, Bowness said. And I know he’s a great player and a big part of this team’s success.

And you talk about buy-in, it just sounded to me, just with the tone of his voice and the words, that he’s in. And he’s all inclusive. And I look forward to working with him.

The Jets were also looking for someone with a connection to Winnipeg. Bowness has that.

The former right wing ended his 173-game NHL career with Winnipeg. He played 45 games for the Jets in the 1980-81 season and played and coached with the organization for nine seasons until 1988-89. He was head coach of the teams last 28 games in 1988-1989.

Bowness said he’d turned down three coaching positions since leaving the Stars, but none were for a head coach.

He was thrilled when Cheveldayoff called him and said he took the job because it wasn’t a remodel and he could work with good people, with a good team in a great market like Winnipeg.

Something was missing there, Bowness said of the Jets last season. I won’t go into it because I wasn’t here. It’s just a bit derailed.

But if you go back and look at the roster, how competitive they were for a while, there it is. We just have to work together, all of us, players included, to get it back.

Bowness has already hired former Jets player Scott Arniel, an assistant with the Washington Capitals this year, as an associate coach. Goalkeeping coach Wade Flaherty was the only assistant to be retained at the end of the season.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 4, 2022.

PART: