Steal from deals: Edmonton Oilers is rightly chasing that culmination of another Evander Kane-esque deal





This in from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, his report that the Edmonton Oilers could be a destination for unrestricted free agent Claude Giroux, if Giroux, 34, doesn't return to Florda: In case the Oilers can't re-sign Evander Kane, I was told over the weekend the Oilers have spoken internally about the merits of trying to sign Giroux. He has mainly played on the wing in recent years, but also remains a top man and clearly still has an impact offensively. Giroux plays with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl has a lot of appeal.

Article content And on Oilers Now, Sportsnets Elliotte Friedman agreed with host Bob Stauffers’ claim that the success of the Edmontons’ playoffs, and deals with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, now make Edmonton a favorite destination for more NHL champions. Friedman said: Just as McDavid and Draisaitl exploded, there is no doubt that some players view Edmonton a little differently. Well see where it goes. Well, see if it helps you. I’ve heard about the possibility of that. The question at Giroux is whether another team will give him term. Evander Kane wants a big long-term number, which Edmonton can’t give just yet, Friedman said, but one name floating around out there is Giroux. Well, see if there’s a fit. I think he’s someone who might be on your radar. In the net, Toronto goalkeeper Jack Campbell is also on the Oils radar as a free agent, Friedman said. For what it’s worth, the on-ice analysis gang, which judges individual players by how their team is doing on the ice, is excited about Giroux. For example, stats Andy and Rono tweeted: Giroux is still a great two-way winger, legit first-line. He can also play on both wingers. He would certainly be a huge asset to Edmonton. my opinion 1. Giroux turns 35 in January, so he’s past his hockey scoop, but even in his recent NHL seasons, he’s been a strong striker with equal vigor. He was a great NHLer in his prime, an excellent top-line center, who racked up points, checked and won face-offs. He did all those things as an elite NHLer in his prime, but even when his game had deteriorated, it seems he managed to play strong two-way hockey, although I can’t say for sure.

In order for the Oilers to win with so many big contracts already on the books, the team can't afford to keep giving big contracts to every player who wants to come here, or every player who does well here. Instead of signing a player like Evander Kane now, Edmonton needs to look for another bargain, perhaps not the brilliant kind of bargain deal Kane represented last January when his reputation was a garbage dump fire, but something close to that, with a top player willing to come here for a bargain. In Edmonton, the player will earn several million less than in any other NHLer city, for the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup alongside McDavid, Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and all the other Oilers- aces ? Is Giroux such a player? Could be. cap friendly places Giroux on a career estimated income of $78 million. That's a lot of money, even after taxes, escrow, and brokerage fees. It could put Giroux in a place where he's more likely to choose a situation where he can win and thrive on the ice, rather than a team where he can maximize his earning potential. I can't give a credible opinion on the exact value of Giroux as a player because I haven't done the necessary homework. For example, I didn't watch all of his minutes from last season. I have not taken careful notes of his playing. If you haven't, if you're just relying on statistics, fantasy or otherwise, I don't value your opinion much either. But that doesn't mean Giroux won't be a good asset to Edmonton with the right cap hit and the right amount of time. It's just that I can't say for sure. Of course, I couldn't say for sure about Cody Ceci either. I didn't have a strong opinion (I didn't post the necessary video review), but anyone who doubted Ceci would be a good signing is now wrong.

